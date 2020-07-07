Green announces first steps in UNL's anti-racism 'journey'

* Kara Mitchell Viesca, associate professor of teaching, learning and teacher education;

* Sergio C. Wals, associate professor of political science and ethnic studies.

The committee will also be responsible for reviewing racial disparities at UNL and proposing policy changes to address them, work with other faculty to develop conversations on anti-racism and racial equity, and connect others to the efforts at UNL.

Green also said UNL will begin to examine how its curriculum addresses race, privilege and power and will start on development of a "more transparent process" for addressing climate issues that impede participation for some at UNL based on their identity.

UNL is also planning efforts to improve the recruitment and retention of faculty from more diverse backgrounds; a review of the names of buildings and structures on campus; as well as its policing approaches and relationships.

"These actions are the first steps of what I anticipate as multiple steps in addressing racial equity in our institution and the many concerns expressed by members of our campus community," Green said.