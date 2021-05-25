'Great honor': Descendant of Chief Standing Bear praises name recommendation at ed board meeting

The drumbeats filled the Lincoln Board of Education meeting room, Steve Laravie Jr.'s voice a counterpoint to its rhythm.

This was the song of Laravie's ancestor. The song of the Ponca Tribe. The song of Chief Standing Bear.

Laravie, a great-great-great-great-grandson of Standing Bear, presented a traditional Native performance at the board's Tuesday meeting at which Standing Bear High, the name recommended for the new high school in southeast Lincoln, received first-round consideration.

"It's a great, great honor for the family, the Ponca Tribe, but not only just the Ponca people, but all indigenous people," Laravie said. "My grandfather, he was a man who stood for the goodness of our people. Not only the goodness of our people, but the goodness of all people."

Larry Wright Jr., the leader of the Ponca Tribe in Nebraska, also praised the recommendation of Standing Bear, whose monumental case in an Omaha courthouse paved the way for greater Native civil rights. He told the school board the name was an opportunity to honor Natives in a proper way, especially as the use of Native stereotypes and mascots has become increasingly problematic.