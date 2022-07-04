Grant will help build academic space for UNL students at The Scarlet Hotel

A $1.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce will help the University of Nebraska-Lincoln build a 100-seat classroom at The Scarlet Hotel.

Funded through the American Rescue Plan, the grant will initiate construction on the 2,400-square-foot space that will serve as the future home to UNL's Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management program.

Sherri Jones, the dean of the College of Education and Human Sciences, said the grant is a "significant investment" from the commerce department that will boost the program in the future.

"Once completed, the academic space at The Scarlet Hotel will serve as a hands-on learning laboratory for our students to build their career-ready skills," Jones said.

The 154-room Scarlet Hotel, which operates under the Marriott Tribute banner, opened in April at Nebraska Innovation Campus, the university's research park on the former State Fairgrounds.

UNL plans to continue raising funds to complete a teaching and learning kitchen on the south side of the first floor of the hotel.

Earlier this year, the university pegged the total needed to complete build out at $5 million.

But university officials are optimistic about the future of the academic space within the hotel, where six emphasis areas are available to students: hotel management, club management, event management, food and beverage management, tourism and human resources.

"It's going to be a space where every day you will see our students, faculty and staff actively participating in, supporting and learning about the operations of a real-world, working hotel," Chancellor Ronnie Green said.

"It will be hands-on and an incredible experiential opportunity for our students," he added.

Alejandra Y. Castillo, assistant secretary of commerce for economic development, said the grant reinforces the department's support for community-led economic development strategies.

"The new facility will provide classrooms, office and learning spaces to train professionals in the hospitality, travel and tourism industries, leading to good-paying jobs in the regional economy," she said.

