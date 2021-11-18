Governor joins Republicans blasting UNL's plan to address racial disparities on campus

Broadly speaking, the themes set forward plan for the university to create more support and outreach programs for students of color, develop new academic programs with diversity and inclusion in mind, and reexamine policies and practices to ensure broader involvement from minority groups.

UNL said it will also review its hiring practices and how it is retaining employees from racial minority groups, and offer workshops on inclusive recruitment to broaden its diversity among faculty and staff, including in Husker athletics.

It will also review the required general education courses centered on culture diversity to ensure they meet “a more rigorous and specific definition of diversity,” and will remove classes that do not meet that standard.

The flagship campus also plans to work with Lincoln Police “to prevent the poor treatment off campus” of minority students and faculty, and look for new ways to engage minority-owned businesses, particularly Black-owned businesses in Lincoln.

Green briefed several people on the plan and its contents Tuesday, including Ricketts, before the document was released publicly Wednesday.