Governor honors 44 graduating seniors who earned perfect ACT, SAT scores

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The governor’s annual recognition of graduating seniors who achieved perfect ACT and SAT scores played out differently this year.

Students and two of their family members sat in groups of seats spaced 6 feet apart in the Rotunda of the state Capitol on Tuesday. Many wore masks. A photographer was on a balcony taking photos of the socially distanced group. There were no handshakes.

But nothing, in this pandemic, has been normal, and, for at least some of the graduating seniors heading to prestigious colleges and universities around the country, the pandemic is creating uncertainty about exactly how their freshman year will play out.

Luke Tomes, who graduated from Lincoln Pius X and is headed to Harvard to study neuroscience and economics, said classes will be held remotely, and he’s waiting to hear whether he’ll be able to live on campus.

If he can’t, he’ll consider a gap year, given the unknowns of remote learning at an expensive Ivy League school, especially if he could get a job doing research for a year, a way to further his plans to one day become a neurosurgeon.