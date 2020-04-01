Gov. Ricketts moves to close schools to students through May 31

Students in Nebraska will not be returning to the classroom this spring.
In extending social distancing restrictions to more counties Wednesday evening, Gov. Pete Ricketts directed that schools statewide remain closed to students through May 31.
Most districts end their school years in May, including Lincoln Public Schools. Students will complete the semester taking classes through online instruction.
Extracurricular activities are canceled statewide, under the latest directed health measure.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.