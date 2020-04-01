You are the owner of this article.
Gov. Ricketts moves to close schools to students through May 31
Gov. Ricketts moves to close schools to students through May 31

Blomstedt and Ricketts

Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt (left) speaks next to Gov. Pete Ricketts during a news conference in March.

 Shelly Kulhanek

Students in Nebraska will not be returning to the classroom this spring.

In extending social distancing restrictions to more counties Wednesday evening, Gov. Pete Ricketts directed that schools statewide remain closed to students through May 31.

LPS secondary students will go to pass/fail system for last quarter

Most districts end their school years in May, including Lincoln Public Schools. Students will complete the semester taking classes through online instruction. 

Extracurricular activities are canceled statewide, under the latest directed health measure. 

