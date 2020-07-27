Going back to school: One teacher's decision in a pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The gardens and tables, the beehives and green space nestled behind the Lincoln home of Carol Flora and Jesse Franklin will be their three sons’ classroom this fall.

There will be space to run and play and explore and create, nature’s supplement to a new reality in education: remote learning.

Flora won't be there with them like she was during the final quarter of last year — instead, she will head back to Lincoln High to teach social studies. Franklin will transition to part-time to stay home with their children during the day, a decision they think will best protect their family and their community.

“We don’t know if (their boys) have underlying health issues, so my concern is I don’t want to find out,” Flora said. “Mainly, we’re concerned about adults — other teachers in the building, older teachers. We are thinking about it more from a societal standpoint and the health of our community.”

Flora is one of more than 3,600 teachers at Lincoln Public Schools who will start school this fall in the middle of a pandemic, smack dab in the middle of a national debate about whether and how to reopen schools.

Many are worried: Teacher unions in Lincoln and Omaha have asked school officials to delay full reopening as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

At this point, LPS officials say local health department officials have assured them the precautions they will have in place — masks, self-screenings, sanitizing and as much social distancing as possible — will significantly mitigate the risk, though they’ve given all families the option of having their children learn remotely.

If the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s risk dial — upon which LPS is basing its reopening plan — moves deeper into the orange (high-risk) range, high schools could have staggered schedules. If it moves into the red (severe) range, schools would shift to remote learning. This week, it shifted a step further into the high-risk range.

And so teachers — along with the families of 42,000 LPS students — are weighing their options, balancing their financial concerns, their worries about their health and those of family members with a desire to get back to school, to peers and colleagues and some semblance of education as they know it.

So far, 376 employees — teachers and other staff — have asked for some kind of accommodations from LPS, including requests to work remotely, take leave or modify their work spaces with Plexiglas barriers or additional PPE.

For teachers, the primary choices appear to be early retirement, unpaid leave or requests to work remotely.

Eric Weber, associate superintendent of human resources, acknowledged the challenges teachers face and said the district is trying to work with them to come up with accommodations that work.

“Our job is to walk alongside (employees) and help them make the best decision for themselves and the district,” he said.

Seventy teachers have asked to work remotely, and although they’re still working with employees, the remote-learning requests they’ve reviewed so far have been denied because it’s not possible to have teachers working remotely when students are back in school, Weber said.

So far, the district has approved seven leaves of absence related to COVID-19. Since March 15, 54 teachers have requested leave — 23 of those after May 26 — but Weber said he doesn’t know how many of those are pandemic-related requests.

It’s also hard to know how many retirements are related to the pandemic, although 47 teachers announced their retirements after March 15 (when the majority of teachers announced their plans), including 23 since May 26.

Flora had little choice about returning to the classroom.

“I’m the one who carries health insurance for the family, so it’s imperative that I work,” she said. “I want to be with my students. I want to be with my colleagues. I miss that sense of normalcy a lot.”

The problem, Flora said, is that things aren’t back to normal, and she believes it’s safer to start with remote learning or delay the start of school rather than put teachers, students and the community at risk — and increase the possibility schools will have to close if cases spike further.

That uncertainty — and the upheaval that would be caused if schools opened for students then had to shift to all remote learning — is one of the factors that played into her and Franklin's decision to keep their kids home for the time being, Flora said.

“It worries me how teachers will be able to cope with a constantly changing (situation), a revolving door,” she said. “I don’t think that leads to healthy communities.”

Having their kids wear masks is another concern, though both Flora and Franklin support the requirement.

“I think wearing a mask is imperative,” she said. “But because we haven’t been taking them to the store and we haven’t been training them to be out in the community the last five months, I think it would be a pretty big shock to their system to go from unstructured to completely structured.”

Their oldest son, Anthony, is 11 and going into sixth grade. Their middle son, Oliver, is 9. Henry, their youngest, just turned 5.

They opted to wait a year to enroll him in kindergarten, figuring he’d benefit from his time with his brothers in the homemade nature classroom.

Because, while teaching her high school students remotely this spring was challenging because many students who knew they could keep their third-quarter grades didn't participate, the experience with their own kids was quite different.

“For the kids, remote learning has been a dream,” she said. “When I hear complaints, that wasn’t our experience with our children.”

Part of that stems from her and her husband’s backgrounds.

Franklin, who grew up on a farm in DeWitt, and Flora, originally from Indiana, met at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington, a progressive liberal arts college.

“It taught us that schooling could be different,” Flora said. “We didn’t have grades or GPAs. Everything was based off of evaluations, and it was completely student-centered."

That philosophy influenced their approach to remote learning.

Franklin, whose work at O.U.R. Homes was considered essential, did his paperwork at home so he could help more with the kids, navigating the technology and making sure the boys logged in and did their work.

Then they supplemented that remote work. Flora worried the kids weren’t getting enough physical activity, so she started Zoom dance parties with friends from the boys’ schools — having show and tell, and then dancing and doing yoga.

Even some of her Lincoln High students joined in, she said.

They also made good use of their yard, creating an outdoor classroom where the boys could do art projects, help in the garden and learn about plants and bugs and the bees and everything else.

“I was able to implement education the way we were educated at Evergreen; a lot of nature-based learning and exploration,” Flora said. “Both (older) sons want to be scientists.”

Through her work with Stand In For Nebraska, a human rights and justice advocacy group, Flora worked on a project to create a healing garden at the Indian Center, and her children and some of her Lincoln High students helped.

That’s an example, she said, of how school officials should think creatively, explore ideas to educate students and meet their social and emotional needs in ways that don’t involve them sitting in a classroom all day.

Flora, who taught for nine years at North Star before moving to Lincoln High, said her experience in college also influences how she teaches at school, stressing to students that the key is learning, not grades — a philosophy that helped with remote learning, she said.

When the pandemic began, Franklin did all the shopping to minimize exposure in the family, including Franklin's mom, who lives on the family farm in DeWitt and had pneumonia in February.

They worry more about Franklin’s mom now that Flora will be back in school, as well as the clients Franklin works with, many of whom are immunocompromised.

Franklin and Flora say they realize not all families have the ability to keep their children home as they do, an equity issue that bothers them. And they said they're worried about a lot of things: That school officials are thinking more about politics than safety right now. That others in the community will be put at more risk if schools reopen now — a situation they believe could have been avoided with mask mandates and slower reopening strategies.

Mostly, Flora worries about how it will all work once they’re back in the classroom. She worries about getting sick herself, or getting her family sick. She worries about how she’ll clean her room between each class.

“I worry about everybody and everything,” she said. “I don’t see how ... students and staff going back to school is logistically going to work.”