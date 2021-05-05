'Global Experiences' courses aim to connect UNL students to world

Ruzbeh Ghaffar had settled into a semester abroad in Vienna, Austria, in spring 2020 when the phone rang.
It was 3 a.m., and on the other end of the line was his roommate’s mother explaining the U.S. government was stopping all travel from Europe in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“There was a lot of panic trying to figure out what was going on and catch up with what’s happening on the other side of the world,” said Ghaffar, a junior from Lincoln.
A short time later, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln informed Ghaffar he was being recalled, along with students from other countries around the globe, as the university prepared to go remote for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
With the university later calling off all study abroad trips through this summer, Ghaffar was among the last UNL students to go overseas on university-sponsored travel.
This summer, he’ll be among the first to enroll in a new program at UNL allowing students to earn international education credits without requiring them to leave Lincoln.
The Global Experiences will offer students more than 20 online and in-person experiential learning programs this summer and fall, engaging students in a wide array of subject areas.
Josh Davis, the associate vice chancellor for global affairs, said the COVID pandemic “significantly impacted” international programs, which weren’t able to adapt as quickly to online and remote learning as the traditional college curriculum.
“Over the last year, we’ve had to make a lot of hard decisions about global engagement,” he said.
But the inability to send students, faculty and staff on university-sponsored trips forced UNL to find new ways to give those students experiences from right here in Lincoln.
Davis said the Education Abroad office at UNL asked for faculty and staff to pitch new programs and ways to facilitate international experiences, and picked 22 options available to students this summer, prioritizing in-person education in order to keep costs down.
One option will have students engage with the Yazidi community living in Lincoln to learn about their culture and history, and participate in a research project with Yazidi farmers.
Another opportunity will have students look at conflicts in Iraq, Syria and Northern Ireland and how peace was successfully or unsuccessfully negotiated in those regions.
Ghaffar, who enrolled in the Negotiated Peace course, said it will fit well with a class the political science major wrapped up this year about terrorism and insurgency.
Other students will participate in project-based internships with international companies located in Spain and Vietnam.
Makayla O’Hara, who delayed a long-planned semester abroad in China after the outbreak of the pandemic last year, said she’s looking forward to getting a start in her international education through an internship with an Australian tech company.
She’ll work 30 to 35 hours a week, including hopping onto Zoom meetings with her counterparts on the other side of the world at 1 a.m.
“I was worried I would never get the chance to go abroad,” said O’Hara, a sophomore from San Diego. “I saw this as an option to increase my cultural competency and my adaptability by working in a country I’m not familiar with at all.”
In addition to filling a gap felt by many UNL students who missed out on international experiences this year, Davis said he hopes the Global Experiences classes create opportunities for some students who may otherwise not consider going abroad during college.
“While we think the traditional study abroad can really be transformative, there are a lot of obstacles for students like responsibilities back home or the cost to international education,” Davis said.
By reimagining what a global experience looks like, UNL hopes more students will be able to gain exposure before deciding if they want to pursue the full-on study abroad experience, while offering them resources to figure out how to make it work.
“Making our students become future and world ready is one of the key initiatives behind this,” Davis added.
Ghaffar said nothing will replace the short time he spent in Vienna, but he believes the Global Experiences courses are a great way for UNL students to take a peek at what lies beyond U.S. borders.
“It can be the spark for someone to look at the opportunities who wouldn’t otherwise, or for someone like me who loves to travel to get satisfied until everything opens back up again,” he said. “And it counts for class credit, which is also very nice.”
