'Global Experiences' courses aim to connect UNL students to world

She’ll work 30 to 35 hours a week, including hopping onto Zoom meetings with her counterparts on the other side of the world at 1 a.m.

“I was worried I would never get the chance to go abroad,” said O’Hara, a sophomore from San Diego. “I saw this as an option to increase my cultural competency and my adaptability by working in a country I’m not familiar with at all.”

In addition to filling a gap felt by many UNL students who missed out on international experiences this year, Davis said he hopes the Global Experiences classes create opportunities for some students who may otherwise not consider going abroad during college.

“While we think the traditional study abroad can really be transformative, there are a lot of obstacles for students like responsibilities back home or the cost to international education,” Davis said.

By reimagining what a global experience looks like, UNL hopes more students will be able to gain exposure before deciding if they want to pursue the full-on study abroad experience, while offering them resources to figure out how to make it work.

“Making our students become future and world ready is one of the key initiatives behind this,” Davis added.