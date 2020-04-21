Glathar headed to Career Academy as focus program's first principal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The retirement of one veteran administrator from the Career Academy led Lincoln Public Schools to appoint another to oversee day-to-day operations.

Kurt Glathar, a former principal at Lincoln Northeast and current principal of both the Science Focus Program and the Arts and Humanities Focus Program at LPS, will become the Career Academy's principal for the 2020-21 school year.

He will replace the outgoing Dan Hohensee, the inaugural director of the academy. Josh Jones, the Career Academy's coordinator, will continue to serve as interim director.

Putting a principal at the top of the school district's joint venture with Southeast Community College, launched as part of a 2014 LPS bond issue, marks the recent growth in the program, said Matt Larson, the district's associate superintendent for instruction.

"For each of the last two years, TCA has growth by 30% each year," Larson said. "We anticipate more than 700 students will be enrolled next fall, which puts it at the size of a large school and demonstrated the need for additional administrative support and leadership."