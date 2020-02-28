Glass features becoming a focal point of many new UNL buildings

With the new millennium approaching, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln sought to identify and strengthen the character of the campus architecture as it eyed enrollment growth and expansion into the surrounding city.
Envisioning a place more in line with the "classical" architecture traditions of Harvard or Yale, the 1998 master plan called on UNL to develop guidelines to "support our current 'Collegiate Georgian' style" into the future.
Think red-brick buildings with limestone pilasters and trimmings like Love Library or the original 1930s Nebraska Union, and buildings with the names Mabel Lee, Morrill and Avery, even the the old sections of Memorial Stadium itself.
But in subsequent campus master plans, completed in 2006 and 2013, UNL loosened and eventually abandoned its focus on creating buildings with the same Collegiate Georgian theme.
"The selection of an appropriate building material palette should prioritize harmony in color, texture and character over replication of any specific architectural language derived from distinguished historic structures or neighboring buildings," one guiding principle in the 2013 plan states.
Another principle in that document encouraged planners to consider whether a building should be designed to fit within the existing campus "fabric" or be built as a "focus," having a unique identity and character.
The shift from thinking buildings should smoothly integrate into the existing architectural landscape to allowing for modern designs to be considered by UNL's campus planners has given rise to another trend, however.
Glass.
Smooth, shiny surfaces and sleek edges are defining academic buildings, residence halls and athletic facilities both new and renovated as UNL embarks on $500 million of construction and rejuvenation to its campuses.
The shift toward more glassy design features hasn't been intentional, said Brooke Hay, the director of capital construction, but perhaps reflects a trend found in broader contemporary architecture that has sort of bled into higher education.
UNL has focused on some of the benefits provided by glass features, like the expansive atrium or the cube meeting spaces of Hawks Hall, home of UNL's College of Business, Hay said.
"Part of it is the desire for natural light and more openness and connection to the outside," she said. "That's really attractive to people."
Students using the Adele Coryell Hall Learning Commons on the first floor of Love Library, for example, can watch the activity in the heart of campus. A similar space will open on East Campus once the $22.5 million renovation to the C.Y. Thompson Library is completed.
Hay said incorporating more glass windows, both on the facades as well as inside buildings, also puts the learning, research and creative activity on display for students, faculty and the general public — a growing trend across higher education.
Traveling down Q Street in downtown Lincoln gives pedestrians or motorists a peek inside the Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts, the $9 million renovation to the former Nebraska Bookstore, where student art installations or dance rehearsals are on full display.
That's also a design goal for the upcoming $46 million renovation to Mabel Lee Hall, the home of the College of Education and Human Sciences, where public spaces will be dominated by glass, while more-private spaces will be sectioned off.
It's also a feature that will play into the upcoming $84 million Kiewit Hall and the $75 million overhaul of the College of Engineering's existing facilities.
The Link that has bridged the 1931-era Nebraska Hall and the 1972-era Scott Engineering Center since 1984, which will be rebuilt as part of the renovation, also demonstrates a third advantage of using glass, Hay said.
"Glass can be a connecting material," she said. "All of our buildings are different and unique, and sometimes you're working with different periods of architecture, so glass becomes a simple palette to tie it together."
Glass will feature in the brand-new, $155 million "Go Big" football training complex planned near Memorial Stadium — itself featuring transparent features looking onto an outdoor practice facility — especially in its connection to the existing North Stadium through a glass "knuckle."
Jeff Day, a professor of architecture at UNL and member of the Aesthetic Review Committee, said the university has given its project architects "a fair amount of freedom of expression," which has resulted in the more modern look.
"There is no mandate to match a particular style," he said. "Our job is really to review individual projects and ensure they are consistent with the master plan and with other projects that are happening on campus."
Day said the new projects have resulted from the specific design needs, while also keeping an eye on operational costs such as electricity for lighting, heating and cooling.
While there might be some money saved relying upon natural light, there can be some increased costs to heat and cool those spaces if the glass isn't deployed properly, he added.
But all in all, the mixture of textures and materials is nothing new for UNL. Older structures on campus might offset brick with limestone or granite features, he said: "You're still going to see brick but offset with grey metal panels and glass."
Hay said the current transformation of the campus will eventually become a timestamp of the architectural era for future Huskers.
"For many years, it was part of the master plan and design guidelines to have a Collegiate Georgian look, but 10 to 15 years ago we eventually started to take some steps away from that," she said. "It will be interesting to see how long the current looks last or how it will evolve and change in the future."
