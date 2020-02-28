Glass features becoming a focal point of many new UNL buildings

Glass will feature in the brand-new, $155 million "Go Big" football training complex planned near Memorial Stadium — itself featuring transparent features looking onto an outdoor practice facility — especially in its connection to the existing North Stadium through a glass "knuckle."

Jeff Day, a professor of architecture at UNL and member of the Aesthetic Review Committee, said the university has given its project architects "a fair amount of freedom of expression," which has resulted in the more modern look.

"There is no mandate to match a particular style," he said. "Our job is really to review individual projects and ensure they are consistent with the master plan and with other projects that are happening on campus."

Day said the new projects have resulted from the specific design needs, while also keeping an eye on operational costs such as electricity for lighting, heating and cooling.

While there might be some money saved relying upon natural light, there can be some increased costs to heat and cool those spaces if the glass isn't deployed properly, he added.