Gift from Johnny Carson Foundation to provide $5M in scholarships at UNL

A $5 million birthday gift from the Johnny Carson Foundation to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will help more students pursue an education in the fine and performing arts.
Carson, born on Oct. 23, 1925, in Iowa and raised in Norfolk, graduated from UNL in 1949 before embarking on a long career in television. He died in 2005.
The gift, announced by UNL on Friday, will expand the Johnny Carson Foundation Opportunity Scholarship Fund, an endowed fund created in 2010.
The scholarship fund offers tuition assistance to students enrolled in the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film and the Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts.
Through the donation, the scholarship fund will grow from providing roughly 20 scholarships annually to more than 50, UNL said, offering about $300,000 in financial aid each year.
Charles O'Connor, dean of the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, said the student support and endowments "can transform the educational experience of our students and, by doing so, lead our graduates toward powerful, meaningful working lives."
Christina Kirk, director of Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film, said the gift would expand the television host's legacy at UNL.
"We have been awarding these scholarships for several years, and they have helped us recruit many of the most talented students from right here in Nebraska," Kirk said.
Many of those students have turned out to be the "wizards, pirates and magicians" that turn into creative stars, said Megan Elliott, founding director of the Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts.
"These scholarships help make the outstanding education our students receive affordable, and with this generous gift we will be able to recruit even more students every year," Elliott said.
Carson and his estate have long been supporters of UNL's Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts.
In 2004, Carson donated $5.3 million to the college to help expand and renovate the Temple Building located at 12th and R streets.
His estate provided an additional $5 million after his death to support endowed programs, leading UNL to rename its Department of Theatre Arts to the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film.
The Johnny Carson Foundation also provided $571,500 to renovate the Johnny Carson Theatre at the Lied Center for Performing Arts in 2013, and in 2015 gave $20 million to establish the Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts.
The program, which opened in 2019, currently enrolls 98 emerging media arts majors.
