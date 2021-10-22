Gift from Johnny Carson Foundation to provide $5M in scholarships at UNL

A $5 million birthday gift from the Johnny Carson Foundation to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will help more students pursue an education in the fine and performing arts.

Carson, born on Oct. 23, 1925, in Iowa and raised in Norfolk, graduated from UNL in 1949 before embarking on a long career in television. He died in 2005.

The gift, announced by UNL on Friday, will expand the Johnny Carson Foundation Opportunity Scholarship Fund, an endowed fund created in 2010.

The scholarship fund offers tuition assistance to students enrolled in the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film and the Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts.

Through the donation, the scholarship fund will grow from providing roughly 20 scholarships annually to more than 50, UNL said, offering about $300,000 in financial aid each year.

Charles O'Connor, dean of the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, said the student support and endowments "can transform the educational experience of our students and, by doing so, lead our graduates toward powerful, meaningful working lives."

Christina Kirk, director of Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film, said the gift would expand the television host's legacy at UNL.