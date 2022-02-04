Gausman wants to build relationships as LPS' next superintendent

Paul Gausman has a plan outlining what he would do in his first 90 days if chosen as Lincoln Public Schools' next superintendent.

But if you were to boil those goals down into one word, it would be relationships, said Gausman, one of the four finalists for LPS' top job.

"I'm not going to come into this district and say, 'We're all moving in a different direction now because I somehow know better than all of these experts that are here,'" said Gausman, superintendent of Sioux City Community Schools in Iowa, during a Friday news conference. "I need to become a student of the Lincoln community, a student of the district."

It's a community the Fremont native is familiar with: he studied at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he played drums in the Cornhusker Marching Band, and student-taught at Lincoln Southeast High School. He went on to teach at Lincoln Northeast High School, where he served as the associate band director.

So, when the LPS superintendent position opened, Gausman naturally was interested.

"I have always kept my eyes on Lincoln Public Schools," said Gausman, who spent Friday touring the district and meeting with staff, parents and students before he was set to interview with the Lincoln Board of Education. "Lincoln's special because it's one town, one school district, and that's just not heard of as much anymore."

Gausman, Sioux City's superintendent since 2008, previously led the West Central School District in Hartford, South Dakota, for three years.

He also has an extensive background in music, having served as a band instructor at UNL, where he earned his bachelor's in music education.

After his time at LPS, he went on to be the band director at Wisner-Pilger Public Schools and Millard West High School.

Those positions segued into a four-year stint as coordinator of fine and performing arts at the Sioux Falls School District in South Dakota, where Gausman later served as coordinator of middle school education.

Gausman, 55, earned his master's in educational administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and doctorate in educational leadership from the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota.

Last December, he was elected president of the Urban Superintendents Association of America, a national group of more than 150 public school superintendents who work in mid-size urban districts.

Gausman was previously a finalist for superintendent at Omaha Public Schools in 2017, before he and another candidate withdrew from consideration because they felt they garnered little support from board members.

During Friday's news conference Gausman outlined his priorities if he is hired in Lincoln, including: addressing workforce shortages, engaging the community and policy-makers, advancing equity, keeping schools open, ensuring all students graduate and developing the district's next strategic plan.

"Those are things that I have been able to do in my current district and would be so honored to be able to do with the team here in Lincoln."

