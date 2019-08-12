- The first day of school for thousands of Lincoln Public Schools students included a couple of not-so-usual events: a suspected gas leak and a visiting New York Times reporter.
Scott Middle School administrators evacuated students Monday morning after someone smelled what they thought was gas, according to a message sent to parents. Lincoln firefighters quickly determined it wasn’t and everyone went back inside.
On the other end of town, a New York Times reporter spent the day at Lincoln High School, likely because of some national media attention focused on the school in 2017 when it was selected as one of eight “Schools of Opportunity.”
Lincoln High Principal Mark Larson said the reporter was apparently among several stationed in various places around the Midwest to produce a series of vignettes about what America and patriotism looks like today.
Lincoln High’s diversity and reputation for being a welcoming school is likely why the reporter spent the day there, he said.