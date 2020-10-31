Future university, state college students can apply for new Career Scholarship

A $3 million investment by the state will help future college students fill key gaps in Nebraska's workforce in areas like engineering, math, health care and computer information systems.

The Nebraska Career Scholarships Act allocates $2 million for scholarships at the University of Nebraska's campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney, as well as $1 million to students in the Nebraska State College System who pursue high-demand fields.

All scholarship recipients must complete a Nebraska-based internship, apprenticeship or clinical before graduation.

At UNO, more than $500,000 total will be available to first-year and transfer students who apply for scholarships beginning next spring.

Students interested in programs like computer science, cybersecurity, IT innovation, management information systems, math, medical humanities and public health who score 20 or higher on the ACT can qualify for up to $25,000 in financial assistance.