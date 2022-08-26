Fundraising campaign kicks off to complete athletics complexes to be shared by LPS high schools

A full buildout of the shared athletics complexes planned for Lincoln's two new high schools would give students more opportunities to compete and perform, spur economic growth and provide scheduling flexibility, officials say.

But first, Lincoln Public Schools needs to raise the remaining half of the $32.4 million required to complete the facilities, which will be shared by city schools and will alleviate scheduling headaches for varsity teams.

The Fielding Dreams campaign — which kicked off Friday with a tailgate and formal announcement before Lincoln Northwest's first football game — will aim to do just that over the next two years.

The Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools' fundraising initiative would bring facilities up to championship level — high-quality fields that can host varsity competitions for all of the city's public high schools — and pay for additional fields, seating, concessions and restrooms not paid for through the district's most recent $290 million bond issue.

The most notable items targeted in the fundraising effort are a fieldhouse at Northwest — similar to the Copple Center at Seacrest Field — with space for locker rooms, training areas, restrooms and concessions, as well as a centerpiece soccer stadium and softball complex at Standing Bear High School.

During the planning process for the 2020 bond issue, an advisory committee identified additional space for athletics and activities as a key need for the district, especially for football, soccer, tennis, baseball and softball, and activities like marching band.

With full buildout of the high school sites and other district classroom needs included, LPS landed on a $450 million price tag. But in order not to raise the tax levy, officials whittled that figure down to a $290 million bond issue, with only $15.4 million set aside for the athletics complexes, or roughly 50% of what was needed.

Now, the foundation is tasked with raising the rest of the money.

"This is the first time that the district and the foundation have ever done anything like this," LPS Foundation President Wendy Van said. "The school board had to make those tough decisions ... and they wanted to keep the bond money as close to the classroom as they possibly could."

The original designs for shared athletics complexes at both sites have remained relatively unchanged — the number of fields and courts will stay the same — but work will be completed in phases.

Plans called for all LPS schools to use the football/track stadium and baseball field at Northwest, and soccer, softball and tennis teams to play at the shared complex at Standing Bear.

Northwest, located at Northwest 48th and West Holdrege streets, opened earlier this year, while Standing Bear will open next August at 70th Street and Saltillo Road.

"We believe that the original vision was pretty solid, and we stuck to it," LPS Director of Operations Scott Wieskamp said of the athletic complex plans. "We made cosmetic adjustments just based on things you learn as you get into the site, but for the most part they're the same."

The bond funding paid for the "bare bones" at both sites, Wieskamp said. Cheever Construction netted a bid for the first $15.4 million in projects at both sites in May 2021.

At Northwest, bond funds have already paid for the football/track stadium that can seat around 2,800 spectators, a baseball field, and three tennis courts, football, soccer and softball practice fields for use by Falcon teams.

The capital campaign funds would allow LPS to increase capacity at the stadium to 5,000 seats, build the fieldhouse to the north of the field, and bring the baseball field up to a championship level by adding artificial turf, lighting and seating for up to 700.

It would also pay for an additional varsity-level grass baseball field that will have lights. Fan amenities, like restrooms and concessions for the other venues outside the football stadium, also need to be funded.

At Standing Bear, bond funding was set aside for a shared-use soccer complex with six varsity fields, with one that can be built out to a championship level with lighting, turf, a grandstand that can seat 1,000 people and a press box with campaign funds.

The bond also funded a shared-use softball complex with two fields as well as three tennis courts and practice fields for football and baseball.

Money still needs to be raised, however, to bring one of the softball fields up to a championship level with artificial turf and to add two more softball fields and lighting. Standing Bear will also eventually be home to a shared-use tennis center with six courts if funding is acquired.

Capital campaign funds would also pay for concessions and restroom facilities.

Not only will the facilities be an attractive site for tournaments, but they'll also enable more Friday and weekend contests and allow LPS to move away from football doubleheaders at Seacrest, officials say. The facilities also allow for more competition space for junior varsity and other lower-level squads and outside organizations.

There are academic benefits to reap, too, because new fields will drive up participation in extracurricular activities, which has a positive impact in the classroom, Van said.

A feasibility study conducted by LPS and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln showed that the complexes would also infuse $3 million annually into the local economy through tournaments and other events and drive further development in areas surrounding the new schools.

The Fielding Dreams campaign has been in the "quiet" fundraising phase for about six months, Van said, and has already raised $2.2 million toward its goal of $17 million. The bulk of that came from a deal LPS struck with Union Bank & Trust to sell the naming rights to the Northwest stadium for $1.5 million.

Similar deals are in the works, Van said.

"We have requests out to I would say 10 or 15 other organizations who are considering significant gifts," she said.

The foundation kicked off the campaign on Friday at Northwest ahead of the Falcons' first football game at Union Bank Stadium.

Former Husker men's basketball player Jake Muhleisen — now an executive at Union Bank — and wife Britta will co-chair the campaign alongside Whitehead Oil President Mark Whitehead and wife Chris. Tom and Nancy Osborne and Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine are honorary co-chairs.

An eight-person cabinet — which includes former Superintendent Steve Joel — and a four-member coaches council will advise the campaign.

The timeline for raising the money will depend on the state of the economy, Van said, but is estimated to take 18 to 24 months with a completion date tentatively set for 2025.