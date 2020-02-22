Funded by Kochs, new UNL center set to explore future implications of technology

“I want this center to steer clear of today’s policy issues,” he said, “and I want us to be surveying the questions that are going to be with us for a long time, the legal or technical issues that are going to be at the forefront five to 10 years from now.”

The center will explore the effects social media has had on speech and democracy, for example, or examine the impact automation will continue to have on industry and air travel.

Nebraska Law Dean Richard Moberly said the interdisciplinary center will be housed in the law college, where two new tenure-line faculty positions will be added, but will also initially partner with the College of Business and College of Engineering.

“There’s all sorts of regulatory tools in our toolbox we can use in various ways based on the technology,” Moberly said, “so by including the people who create the technology, who exploit the technology and think about its impact on society through policy and law, we hope we will create a conversation in that area.”

But the approximately $5.5 million gift funding the center -- organized through the Charles Koch Foundation -- has raised concerns among faculty at UNL who point to the billionaire’s past bankrolling conservative candidates and causes, including in higher education, as being potentially problematic.