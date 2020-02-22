Funded by Kochs, new UNL center set to explore future implications of technology

Researchers around the world are zeroing in on techniques capable of reprogramming viruses to attack cancer cells or to eradicate unwanted genetic mutations from human DNA altogether.
At the same time, new algorithms are allowing computers to anticipate changes to the financial markets with better accuracy and consistency, enabling trades to take place thousands of times every second.
The advances in technology have definite upsides for society, said Gus Hurwitz, an associate professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Law.
There are also potential downsides, too.
What happens if those reprogrammed cells are weaponized into a pathogen targeting humans with a specific genetic mutation -- something as arbitrary as having blue eyes?
And what happens when the speed and accuracy of machine learning renders human financial analysts obsolete?
Thee hypothetical questions of early 2020, left unanswered could result in monumental changes to governments, economies and civilization five or 10 years down the road, Hurwitz said.
With the creation of the Nebraska Governance and Technology Center at UNL, approved by the Board of Regents on Feb. 7, Hurwitz wants scholars from "co-equal branches" in the colleges of law, engineering and business to start thinking about the implications of technology on our future.
“I want this center to steer clear of today’s policy issues,” he said, “and I want us to be surveying the questions that are going to be with us for a long time, the legal or technical issues that are going to be at the forefront five to 10 years from now.”
The center will explore the effects social media has had on speech and democracy, for example, or examine the impact automation will continue to have on industry and air travel.
Nebraska Law Dean Richard Moberly said the interdisciplinary center will be housed in the law college, where two new tenure-line faculty positions will be added, but will also initially partner with the College of Business and College of Engineering.
“There’s all sorts of regulatory tools in our toolbox we can use in various ways based on the technology,” Moberly said, “so by including the people who create the technology, who exploit the technology and think about its impact on society through policy and law, we hope we will create a conversation in that area.”
But the approximately $5.5 million gift funding the center -- organized through the Charles Koch Foundation -- has raised concerns among faculty at UNL who point to the billionaire’s past bankrolling conservative candidates and causes, including in higher education, as being potentially problematic.
Previous donations documented by the Center for Public Integrity show the Koch Foundation tried to link its funding to the hiring of like-minded faculty at Florida State University or to obtain the non-university email addresses of students at George Mason University.
Those issues and others arose at a meeting of UNL’s Academic Planning Committee last October, where the new center ultimately gained approval from faculty leaders.
Some remain skeptical, particularly as UNL remains on the list of censured universities by the American Association of University Professors after administrators, under pressure from conservative state senators, ended the employment of a graduate student lecturer following a political protest.
“Collaboration with Koch Industries comes at a cost,” Theresa Catalano, an associate professor in the Department of Teaching, Learning and Teacher Education, wrote in an email expressing her own opinion. “It means we will endure undue influence that further centers corporations and their ideological agendas in our educational endeavors.”
UNL’s chapter of the AAUP wrote in a statement the Koch Foundation has long used its donations “to insist that the work done by these centers forward their ideological agenda, resulting in frequent and serious violations of academic freedom.”
“Given this history, and the lack of transparency in the details of the donor agreement with the NU Foundation, AAUP at UNL hopes that the new Koch-funded center established at UNL will guard carefully against such violations,” the statement reads.
Hurwitz, who has written about technology issues for the conservative Federalist Society, said he approached the Koch Foundation after it announced in 2018 it was seeking proposals for new academic work in the nexus of technology and governance.
He pitched ideas for cybersecurity work in line with what he has previously done at UNL as co-director of the Space, Cyber and Telecommunications Law program, envisioning the creation of a conference series that could bring scholars, engineers and lawyers together to discuss how cybersecurity policy should be taught, but said the foundation passed.
So he went back with what he described as a his “moonshot idea,” an interdisciplinary center housed in UNL’s College of Law but with connections to the colleges of business and engineering geared toward “building something fundamentally new” around tech policy.
Hurwitz said the Koch Foundation agreed to provide the seed funding to start up the center, providing $1.1 million annually over the next five years, with the idea he would seek out additional grants and financial support to keep the Nebraska Governance and Technology Center moving forward.
The foundation, based in Kansas, will have no say in hiring or programmatic decisions.
“There are few foundations that are subject to as much scrutiny as they are,” Hurwitz said. “It’s my reputation, the law school and the university’s reputation on the line and we all know that. If we are uncomfortable, we can walk away from the agreement.”
Moberly said the contract between the university and the Koch Foundation is being written with guardrails to ensure the university maintains control over the center’s hiring and activities.
“(The Koch Foundation has) expressed no interest, and we’ve been very clear that no outside funder is going to have influence on who runs the program, who’s on the advisory board and the outcomes of the program,” Moberly said.
“The people at the Koch Foundation have been fine with that,” he added.
