What do you do when a computer can, say, dissect a Shakespearean sonnet and write an analysis about its literary merits? What about crafting detailed lesson plans for a science unit on volcanoes?

Those are questions Lincoln Public Schools officials are just beginning to consider with the emergence of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot that can write elaborate essays, hold conversations — and potentially serve as a shortcut for students.

Released by technology firm OpenAI in November, ChatGPT has been on school officials' radars since the end of last year, said Director of Curriculum and Instruction Takako Olson. The chatbot allows users to enter a prompt and receive a detailed response that can mimic human writing and conversation.

Ask ChatGPT, for example, to craft a 10-paragraph literary analysis of "To Kill a Mockingbird," and it will give you a surprisingly coherent response, though accuracy is not always guaranteed.

LPS' Chief Technology Officer Kirk Langer even challenged me to have ChatGPT try its hand at writing this story — "Write a newspaper article about a local school district's response to emerging AI" — but the website was at capacity. (I was a little terrified at the prospect anyway).

Obviously, this whole conversation raises some serious questions, especially in the classroom, where plagiarism is a big no-no. LPS has already blocked the site on student Chromebooks for now, although staff members can access it.

"We have teachers who are initially stunned by its capability," said Sara Danielson, secondary English language arts curriculum specialist.

The writing process at LPS, however, includes more than just answering a simple prompt, Danielson added. Students first must put together outlines and drafts — essentially a paper trail of how they got to the final product. That would make it hard for a student to simply rely on a chatbot to do all the work.

"It is concerning if a student has nothing and then comes to school with something," she said.

LPS has also communicated with staff on how to identify AI-generated writing, which officials say has already been an issue. There are websites, for example, that can identify AI patterns and raise red flags.

Teachers simply have a good grasp of their students' writing, too. Their "Spidey sense," if you will, Danielson said.

"Teachers know what their students are capable of," she said.

But ChatGPT has the potential to be used for good, too.

One teacher shared on Twitter how he used ChatGPT to craft lesson plans for a unit on how volcanoes are formed. At LPS, Danielson said one teacher had AI and students answer the same prompt and then had students compare the two.

Advanced AI is only going to continue to grow, said Langer, which will make it "impossible" to ban it across the board. OpenAI even allows companies to borrow its code to integrate ChatGPT into their own sites — like Microsoft did with the search engine Bing recently.

But LPS needs more time to determine how the new technology can be used safely by students before opening the floodgates, Langer said.

"You don't want to introduce a technology that is, in a sense, incompatible with what you're trying to teach," he said. "If you're learning multiplication tables, it would have been like every single desk had a calculator built into it."

Moore students going to D.C.

Students from Moore Middle School will be heading to Washington, D.C., to compete in the National Science Bowl this spring.

Moore won its regional competition earlier this month to secure the spot in the national competition that will be held April 27-May 1.

The National Science Bowl brings together thousands of middle and high school students from across the country who compete in a fast-paced Q & A format, solving technical problems and answering questions related to a wide range of science topics.

Each team is comprised of four students, an alternate and a teacher who serves as a coach.

The top two middle and high schools receive $5,000 for their schools' math and science departments. Other schools in the top 16 receive $1,000.

Pius X, Lincoln East parents come together

Ah, the Battle of A Street — that classic rivalry between Pius X and Lincoln East high schools.

For the past couple of years, Pius X parents have used the rivalry to raise money for the Heartland Cancer Foundation when the Thunderbolts and Spartans play basketball.

This year, East parents got in on the action, too.

Pius X and East worked to sell more than 500 T-shirts to be worn by players, coaches, cheerleaders, parents and fans during Friday's boys and girls basketball games to raise money as part of the "Kings and Queens of A Street: Shoot Out Cancer."

There will be many ways to donate during the game as well, from free-will contributions to raffles. Fans can also create a luminary bag to place outside Pius X honoring someone they lost to cancer.

In the past, the fundraiser has raised close to $4,000.

The girls varsity teams play at 5:45 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m. at Pius X.

