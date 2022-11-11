From the classroom: Substitute teachers will see some extra cash if they work at these Lincoln schools

Zach Hammack K-12 education reporter Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter. Follow Zach Hammack Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Virtually every school in Lincoln has had a hard time finding substitute teachers over the past two years. That’s just the reality administrators face in this post-COVID world. But some schools have been hit especially hard, prompting Lincoln Public Schools to dish out raises to subs who pick up slots in hard-to-fill buildings. This week, the district announced it would give subs a $29-a-day raise if they sign up to cover classes at four schools, all on the north side of town: Clinton and Huntington elementary schools, and Culler and Dawes middle schools.

For most daily subs, it would mean an increase from about $155 a day to $184. A long-term certified substitute — those who sub in the same building for 10 consecutive days or more — would see an increase from $171 to $200 per day. While LPS’ pool of fill-in teachers has remained steady at more than 900 subs, issues with scheduling mean many slots go unfilled, forcing teachers to cover classes for their colleagues. That gets in the way of teachers’ plan time, when they prepare lessons, grade and do other things like respond to emails or call parents. On average, most buildings will have a daily unfilled rate between 15%-20%, said Vann Price, interim associate superintendent for human resources. Secondary buildings typically have a higher unfilled rate because schedules are more flexible, allowing for more class coverage by teachers. But at the four buildings in question, that number is more like 30%-40%. There are a number of reasons to explain the stark difference in fill rates, according to Price. “The one I think about right away is sometimes there is a perception of certain buildings in our district,” she said. “Even if they haven’t (taught there), they think a certain building is this or a certain building is that.” Other times, a sub might have an unpleasant experience at a building that keeps them away, Price said. The district will use the money it’s saved from not filling slots to pay for the raises, which went into effect on Monday. LPS is also continuing a practice from last year in which subs receive bonuses if they work a certain number of days in a given month.

Any sub who works 75% of possible days in a month will receive a $150 bonus each month they qualify. Subs will also receive a similar bonus for working a certain number of Mondays and Fridays — the hardest days to fill slots. Like last year, the district is using federal coronavirus relief aid to pay for the stipends. It’s too early to tell if the new raises have made an impact, but Price says it’s an important step to making sure instruction isn’t interrupted. “We want to do all we possibly can.”

Helping aspiring educators

The last time the Nebraska State Education Association was preparing to hold an in-person conference for teachers in training, organizers had to cancel it because of COVID-19. “We were preparing for our spring conference literally the week everything shut down,” said Heather Fritz, organizational specialist with NSEA, the state’s teachers union. That makes the Aspiring Educators conference at Doane University this weekend that more meaningful, according to Fritz, who organizes the gathering of prospective teachers who are enrolled in NSEA Aspiring Educators chapters at Nebraska colleges. “We’re really excited to be back in person,” she said. And a lot has changed since the last conference. The world of education was upended; teacher shortages have worsened. That’s why organizers have added an additional component to this year’s meeting: a career fair. Ten school districts will be at Doane on Saturday, including Lincoln Public Schools, to interview and even hire prospective teachers, some of whom will graduate in December. Fritz says there are about 80 Aspiring Educators from 17 chapters signed up for the event, which begins Friday with dinner, speeches and fun activities like a trivia contest. The conference continues Saturday with professional development sessions and the career fair. While registration has closed for this weekend’s conference, NSEA will hold another one in the spring.

New way to support LPS

You can now use your Bitcoin to donate to the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools. The foundation announced last week it will start accepting cryptocurrency through the Giving Blocks platform, which helps nonprofits process payments and provide resources for donors. Donating crypto is especially beneficial to donors, according to Foundation President Wendy Van. The IRS classifies donations made with the digital currency as property, meaning they are not subject to capital gains tax and are tax-deductible on a donor’s tax return. It also opens up the foundation to a wider, national audience, Van said. “It’s just another way to support our mission,” she said. Giving Blocks accept about 30 different types of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin. To donate, visit

Quick hits

* Some history was made when Vann Price was promoted last week: She’s the first person of color to hold an associate superintendent title at LPS. * The Lincoln Board of Education approved Dec. 9 and Feb. 21 as additional nonstudent days to give teachers more plan time. Board member Lanny Boswell put it well: “This is a short-term Band-Aid on the problem.” * Kirk Penner won every county except Lancaster en route to his victory over Helen Raikes in the District 5 Nebraska State Board of Education race on Tuesday. Raikes, a retired University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor who was married to late state Sen. Ron Raikes, won Lancaster County by more than 2,600 votes.