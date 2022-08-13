From the classroom: Printing error on student IDs creates headaches; LPS looks to 'green' school buses

Over the past two weeks, local high school students have smiled for the camera and picked up the ID cards that will dangle from their lanyards this fall.
But because of an unusual printing error, some students will have to swap out their cards for new ones.
Lincoln Public Schools recently discovered issues with the bar codes on IDs printed by Lifetouch, the photography vendor the district contracts with. There are bar codes on both the front and back of cards, which are used for different purposes, such as scanning in for attendance or checking out at lunch.
The issues varied by building but affected all seven high schools to some extent, said Director of Communications Mindy Burbach.
In some cases the bar codes weren't scannable, including at Lincoln High, which will have to replace all of its IDs. The same issue occurred at Southwest — which will have to reprint 1,200 cards — and at Northwest, which will also replace some of its cards, Burbach said.
At the four other high schools, the bar codes were on the wrong side but the error won't require a reprint. Instead, schools will either update their computer systems or instruct students which side to scan, Burbach said.
Students pick up their IDs during high school readiness days, where they can have their picture taken, get a parking pass, go over their schedule and more.
Lifetouch is working to print the corrected IDs and will send them to schools, where they'll be distributed to students either this week or next. The first day of school is Monday for freshmen and Tuesday for sophomores, juniors and seniors.
'Green' school buses
Electric school buses could soon be hitting Lincoln streets, but it may take a bit of luck for it to happen.
LPS recently applied for a lottery grant with the Environmental Protection Agency that would offer $375,000 in rebates for three zero-emission electric buses.
Under the grant proposal, LPS would have to trade in three of its older buses and match $30,000 for charging stations.
The $1 trillion federal infrastructure package signed into law earlier this year set aside $5 billion for schools to purchase green buses.
The district worked with Colorado/West and Nebraska Central Bus Sales & Service to apply for the Clean Bus Rebates Program grant, which will be awarded through a lottery process.
"It's a draw of the hat," said Director of Transportation Ryan Robley.
If LPS misses out this year, it can still apply again for the next five years if the district wishes, Robley said.
This would be LPS' first foray into electric school buses. The district's 165-vehicle fleet is powered by diesel or gasoline.
StarTran already has 10 electric buses and 30 that use alternative fuel, with plans to completely go green by 2040.
"Everything is kind of turning that way," Robley said. "For me and the board, it was just a really great opportunity to dip our toes in the water with this grant and see how it operates."
Right now, however, the bigger concern it seems is not how buses are powered but if there's enough people to drive them.
As of this week, LPS is still looking to hire about 20 drivers to cover the roughly 130 routes for this school year. Last year, about 3,350 students — 45% of them special-education students — took the bus.
The district has already consolidated its number of routes from 156 to about 130 amid a shortage of drivers and paraprofessionals that led to lengthy delays for students last year.
LPS hopes to build back to about 150 routes if it can hire enough drivers in the months ahead, but it appears the shortage isn't going away anytime soon.
By the numbers 11: The margin of votes in the Palmyra school district bond election, which got the green light Tuesday. The $22 million bond will pay for additions and renovations at Bennet Elementary School and Palmyra Junior-Senior High School. 17: The number of minutes that will be added to the school day at Robinson Elementary School because of construction delays. The new school opens Aug. 29. 31: Roughly how many minutes Tuesday's LPS board meeting lasted, easily the quickest of the year. A stark difference to last summer.
Breaking down Lincoln's public schools: Enrollment, test scores and more
Adams
Adams Elementary: 7401 Jacobs Creek Drive Enrollment: 776 students
77.9% white, 2.3% Black or African American, 9.6% Asian, 4.9% Hispanic/Latino, 5.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 8.6% free, 2.3% reduced Gifted students: 10.4%
73 language arts; 76 math Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards):
LPS
Arnold
Arnold Elementary: 5000 Mike Scholl St. Enrollment: 742 students
57.1% white, 1.5% American Indian or Alaska Native, 8.4% Black or African American, 1.5% Asian, 19.2% Hispanic/Latino, 0.3% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 12% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 46.7% free, 12.7% reduced Gifted: 2.8%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 44 language arts, 32 math
LPS
Beattie
Beattie Elementary: 1901 Calvert St. Enrollment: 368 students
73.6% white, 0.5% American Indian or Alaska Native, 3.3% Black or African American, 1.1% Asian, 8.2% Hispanic/Latino, 13.3% two or more races
Free or reduced-price lunch participation: 25.3% free, 8.2% reduced price Gifted: 6.0%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 59 language arts, 55 math
LPS
Belmont
Belmont Elementary: 3425 N. 14th St. Enrollment: 829 students
42.4% white, 0.9% American Indian or Alaska Native, 15.7% Black or African American, 2.2% Asian, 26.9% Hispanic/Latino, 11.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 67.5% free, 11.0% reduced Gifted: 3.7%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 44 language arts, 34 math
LPS
Brownell
Brownell Elementary: 6000 Aylesworth Ave. Enrollment: 320 students
65.9% white, 4.9% Black or African American, 0.3% Asian, 14.8% Hispanic/Latino, 14.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 45.2% free, 10.5% reduced Gifted: 2.3%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 50 language arts, 37 math
LPS
Calvert
Calvert Elementary: 3709 S. 46th St. Enrollment: 361 students
62.9% white, 1.2% American Indian or Alaska Native, 7.1% Black or African American, 1.5% Asian, 12.0% Hispanic/Latino, 15.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 45.7% free, 6.7% reduced Gifted: 11.3%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 47 language arts, 31 math
LPS
Campbell
Campbell Elementary: 2200 Dodge St. Enrollment: 591 students
46.6% white, 0.4% American Indian or Alaska Native, 14.3% Black or African American, 11.3% Asian, 16.6% Hispanic/Latino, 10.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 59.4% free, 10.5% reduced Gifted: 4.2%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 38 language arts, 34 math
LPS
Cavett
Cavett Elementary: 7701 S. 36th St. Enrollment: 580 students
77.0% white, 0.5% American Indian or Alaska Native, 2.9% Black or African American, 4.0% Asian, 8.9% Hispanic, 6.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 10.4% free, 3.6% reduced Gifted: 13.3%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 70 language arts, 69 math
LPS
Clinton
Clinton Elementary: 1520 N. 29th St. Enrollment: 392 students
39.2% white, 0.3% American Indian or Alaska Native, 24.3% Black or African American, 4.7% Asian, 21.0% Hispanic/Latino, 10.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 81.2% free, 10.5% reduced Gifted: 3.6%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 30 language arts, 30 math
LPS
Eastridge
Eastridge Elementary: 6245 L St. Enrollment: 291 students
72.9% white, 1.0% American Indian or Alaska Native, 4.5% Black or African American, 1.4% Asian, 10.3% Hispanic/Latino, 10.0% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 25.8% free, 10.0% reduced Gifted: 7.9%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 55 language arts, 51 math
LPS
Elliott
Elliott Elementary: 225 S. 25th St. Enrollment: 383 students
23.3% white, 1.8% American Indian or Alaska Native, 13.7% Black or African American, 12.8% Asian, 33.7% Hispanic/Latino, 0.3% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 14.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 76.4% free, 6.3% reduced Gifted: 4.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 42 language arts, 35 math
LPS
Everett
Everett Elementary: 1123 C St. Enrollment: 374 students
27.8% white, 0.9% American Indian or Alaska Native, 13.5% Black or African American, 9.9% Asian, 40.4% Hispanic/Latino, 7.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 73.7% free, 8.7% reduced Gifted: 5.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 37 language arts, 24 math
LPS
Fredstrom
Fredstrom Elementary, 5700 N.W. 10th St. Enrollment: 437 students
74.0% white, 0.5% American Indian or Alaska Native, 1.7% Black or African American, 3.6% Asian, 9.7% Hispanic, 10.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 22.3% free, 6.3% reduced Gifted: 7.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 52 language arts, 54 math
LPS
Hartley
Hartley Elementary, 730 N. 33rd St. Enrollment: 339 students
37.5% white, 2.3% American Indian or Alaska Native, 17.5% Black or African American, 3.6% Asian, 25.9% Hispanic/Latino, 1.0% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 12.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 71.5% free, 9.4% reduced Gifted: 3.2%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 38 language arts, 28 math
LPS
Hill
Hill Elementary, 5230 Tipperary Trail Enrollment: 449 students
72.2% white, 0.5% American Indian or Alaska Native, 4.8% Black or African American, 5.3% Asian, 10.3% Hispanic/Latino, 7.0% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 24.0% free, 5.0% reduced Gifted: 10.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 70 language arts, 59 math
LPS
Holmes
Holmes Elementary, 5230 Sumner St. Enrollment: 393 students
70.7% white, 3.5% Black or African American, 3.5% Asian, 10.1% Hispanic/Latino, 0.3% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 11.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 37.1% free, 7.0% reduced Gifted: 11.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 61 language arts, 47 math
LPS
Humann
Humann Elementary, 6720 Rockwood Lane Enrollment: 564 students
78.8% white, 0.6% American Indian or Alaska Native, 4.2% Black or African American, 1.3% Asian, 5.9% Hispanic/Latino, 9.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 23.9% free, 4.0% reduced Gifted: 16.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 72 language arts, 67 math
LPS
Huntington
Huntington Elementary, 2900 N. 46th St. Enrollment: 370 students
45.0% white, 0.6% American Indian or Alaska Native, 12.0% Black or African American, 1.5% Asian, 24.6% Hispanic/Latino, 16.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 67.0% free, 14.1% reduced Gifted: 4.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 32 language arts, 23 math
LPS
Kahoa
Kahoa Elementary, 7700 Leighton Ave. Enrollment: 537 students
78.8% white, 0.4% American Indian or Alaska Native, 3.9% Black or African American, 2.6% Asian, 6.7% Hispanic/Latino, 7.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 22.9% free, 7.3% reduced Gifted: 6.9%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 66 language arts, 64 math
LPS
Kloefkorn
Kloefkorn Elementary, 6601 Glass Ridge Drive Enrollment: 488 students
83.7% white, 0.7% American Indian or Alaska Native, 1.5% Black or African American, 4.4% Asian, 5.3% Hispanic/Latino, 4.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 6.2% free, 2.0% reduced Gifted: 11.9%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 77 language arts, 72 math
LPS
Kooser
Kooser Elementary, 7301 N. 13th St. Enrollment: 821 students
63.5% white, 0.1% American Indian or Alaska Native, 5.6% Black or African American, 11.9% Asian, 11.1% Hispanic/Latino, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 7.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 30.0% free, 8.3% reduced Gifted: 2.9%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 55 language arts, 49 math
LPS
Lakeview
Lakeview Elementary, 300 Capitol Beach Blvd. Enrollment: 400 students
53.0% white, 0.8% American Indian or Alaska Native, 9.3% Black or African American, 3.8% Asian, 22.8% Hispanic/Latino, 10.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 57.0% free, 9.5% reduced Gifted: 1.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 35 language arts, 29 math
LPS
Maxey
Maxey Elementary, 5200 S. 75th St. Enrollment: 683 students
75.9% white, 0.3% American Indian or Alaska Native, 1.2% Black or African American, 13.5% Asian, 3.4% Hispanic/Latino, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 5.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 10.6% free, 3.4% reduced Gifted: 10.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 70 language arts, 69 math
LPS
McPhee
McPhee Elementary, 820 Goodhue Blvd. Enrollment: 304 students
26.8% white, 1.4% American Indian or Alaska Native, 16.3% Black or African American, 12.7% Asian, 35.9% Hispanic/Latino and 6.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 77.2% free, 6.9% reduced Gifted: 4.0%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 36 language arts, 22 math
LPS
Meadow Lane
Meadow Lane Elementary, 7200 Vine St. Enrollment: 620 students
72.1% white, 0.2% American Indian or Alaska Native, 2.8% Black or African American, 2.6% Asian, 13.8% Hispanic/Latino, 8.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 33.6% free, 8.1% reduced Gifted: 8.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 51 language arts, 39 math
LPS
Morley
Morley Elementary, 6800 Monterey Drive Enrollment: 421 students
78.1% white, 0.2% American Indian or Alaska Native, 3.8% Black or African American, 0.2% Asian, 7.4% Hispanic, 0.5% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 9.7% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 20.2% free, 5.5% reduced Gifted: 15.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 69 language arts, 56 math
LPS
Norwood Park
Norwood Park Elementary, 4710 N. 72nd St. Enrollment: 238 students
68.0% white, 4.4% Black or African American, 2.4% Asian, 18.9% Hispanic/Latino, 6.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 46.6% free, 15.0% reduced Gifted: 4.9%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 43 language arts, 30 math
LPS
Pershing
Pershing Elementary, 6402 Judson St. Enrollment: 430 students
57.5% white, 0.5% American Indian or Alaska Native, 6.6% Black or African American, 3.3% Asian, 20.6% Hispanic/Latino, 11.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 54.5% free, 12.7% reduced Gifted: 4.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 49 language arts, 50 math
LPS
Prescott
Prescott Elementary, 1930 S. 20th St. Enrollment: 492 students
44.9% white, 0.9% American Indian or Alaska Native, 13.8% Black or African American, 7.3% Asian, 18.8% Hispanic/Latino, 0.5% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 13.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 51.2% free, 9.5% reduced Gifted: 7.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 52 language arts, 36 math
LPS
Pyrtle
Pyrtle Elementary, 721 Cottonwood Drive Enrollment: 454 students
78.9% white, 1.9% Black or African American, 2.6% Asian, 10.0% Hispanic/Latino, 6.7% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 17.3% free, 3.6% reduced Gifted: 17.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 68 language arts, 60 math
LPS
Randolph
Randolph Elementary, 1024 S. 37th St. Enrollment: 428 students
61.4% white, 0.9% American Indian or Alaska Native, 5.6% Black or African American, 3.7% Asian, 16.4% Hispanic/Latino, 0.5% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 11.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-lunch participation: 45.6% free, 8.9% reduced Gifted: 3.0%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 53 language arts, 40 math
LPS
Riley
Riley Elementary, 5021 Orchard St. Enrollment: 321 students
49.5% white, 0.6% American Indian or Alaska Native, 6.9% Black or African American, 3.4% Asian, 22.7% Hispanic/Latino, 16.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 55.1% free, 10.0% reduced Gifted: 5.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 44 language arts, 42 math
LPS
Roper
Roper Elementary, 2323 S. Coddington Enrollment: 803 students
53.5% white, 0.4% American Indian or Alaska Native, 9.9% Black or African American, 6.9% Asian, 21.2% Hispanic/Latino, 8.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 40.0% free, 10.4% reduced Gifted: 6.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 44 language arts, 46 math
LPS
Rousseau
Rousseau Elementary, 3701 S 33rd St. Enrollment: 531 students
72.9% white, 0.2% American Indian or Alaska Native, 4.0% Black or African American, 3.4% Asian, 7.0% Hispanic/Latino, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 12.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 22.7% free, 8.4% reduced Gifted: 14.7%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 68 language arts, 63 math
LPS
Saratoga
Saratoga Elementary, 2215 S. 13th St. Enrollment: 235 students
48.5% white, 1.5% American Indian or Alaska Native, 7.8% Black or African American, 3.4% Asian, 26.2% Hispanic/Latino, 12.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 61.7% free, 9.7% reduced Gifted: 5.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 36 language arts, 25 math
LPS
Sheridan
Sheridan Elementary, 3100 Plymouth Ave. Enrollment: 407 students
86.0% white, 0.2% American Indian or Alaska Native, 1.5% Black or African American, 0.5% Asian, 4.9% Hispanic/Latino, 6.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 12.0% free, 5.2% reduced Gifted: 17.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 74 language arts, 64 math
LPS
West Lincoln
West Lincoln Elementary, 630 W. Dawes Ave. Enrollment: 505 students
37.0% white, 0.4% American Indian or Alaska Native, 9.7% Black or African American, 2.4% Asian, 41.2% Hispanic, 9.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 72.1% free, 10.3% reduced Gifted: 3.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 32 language arts, 29 math
LPS
Wysong
Wysong Elementary, 7901 Blanchard Blvd. Enrollment: 684 students
89.9% white, 0.1% Black or African American, 2.2% Asian, 3.8% Hispanic/Latino, 3.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 3.9% free, 1.5% reduced Gifted: 7.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 75 language arts, 68 math
LPS
Zeman
Zeman Elementary, 4900 S. 52nd St. Enrollment: 440 students
63.0% white, 0.9% American Indian or Alaska Native, 4.8% Black or African American, 3.0% Asian, 16.1% Hispanic/Latino, 12.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 29.5% free, 9.3% reduced Gifted: 3.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 58 language arts, 49 math
LPS
Culler
Culler Middle School, 5201 Vine St. Enrollment: 708 students
39.4% white, 1.0% American Indian or Alaska Native, 14.7% Black or African American, 7.1% Asian, 27.3% Hispanic/Latino, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 10.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 60.9% free, 9.3% reduced Gifted: 8.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 32 language arts, 30 math
LPS
Dawes
Dawes Middle School, 5130 Colfax Ave. Enrollment: 398 students
55.0% white, 0.3% American Indian or Alaska Native, 8.3% Black or African American, 2.3% Asian, 19.8% Hispanic/Latino, 14.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 53.3% free, 13.1% reduced Gifted: 10.6%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 37 language arts, 32 math
LPS
Goodrich
Goodrich Middle School, 4600 Lewis Ave. Enrollment: 818 students
42.9% white, 1.1% American Indian or Alaska Native, 13.0% Black or African American, 4.0% Asian, 29.5% Hispanic/Latino, 9.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 61.6% free, 11.1% reduced Gifted: 9.7%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 36 language arts, 38 math
LPS
Irving
Irving Middle School, 2745 S. 22nd St. Enrollment: 910 students
62.7% white, 0.8% American Indian or Alaska Native, 6.5% Black or African American, 3.2% Asian, 14.3% Hispanic/Latino, 12.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 35.4% free, 8.1% reduced Gifted: 26.6%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 55 language arts, 49 math
LPS
Lefler
Lefler Middle School, 1100 S. 48th St. Enrollment: 558 students
57.9% white, 0.7% American Indian or Alaska Native, 9.5% Black or African American, 4.7% Asian, 15.8% Hispanic/Latino, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 11.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 43.7% free, 12.0% reduced Gifted: 13.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 45 language arts, 45 math
LPS
Lux
Lux Middle School, 7800 High St. Enrollment: 789 students
80.0% white, 0.1% American Indian or Alaska Native, 2.7% Black or African American, 3.8% Asian, 7.2% Hispanic/Latino, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 6.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 10.5% free, 6.3% reduced Gifted: 28.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 66 language arts, 68 math
LPS
Mickle
Mickle Middle School, 2500 N. 67th St. Enrollment: 719 students
70.9% white, 0.1% American Indian or Alaska Native, 2.8% Black or African American, 1.5% Asian, 11.8% Hispanic/Latino, 12.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 34.9% free, 9.5% reduced Gifted: 17.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 55 language arts, 53 math
LPS
Moore
Moore Middle School, 8700 Yankee Woods Drive Enrollment: 646 students
86.4% white, 0.6% American Indian or Alaska Native, 0.6% Black or African American, 4.3% Asian, 3.4% Hispanic/Latino, 4.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 7.0% free, 2.3% reduced Gifted: 27.6%
69 language arts, 78 math Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards):
LPS
Park
Park Middle School, 855 S. Eighth St. Enrollment: 833 students
41.2% white, 0.6% American Indian or Alaska Native, 11.9% Black or African American, 6.7% Asian, 30.1% Hispanic/Latino, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 9.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 55.8% free, 10.4% reduced Gifted: 9.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 37 language arts, 37 math
LPS
Pound
Pound Middle School, 4740 S. 45th St. Enrollment: 700 students
67.6% white, 0.6% American Indian or Alaska Native, 4.6% Black or African American, 2.4% Asian, 12.4% Hispanic/Latino, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 12.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 25.7% free, 8.6% reduced Gifted: 22.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 59 language arts, 60 math
LPS
Schoo
Schoo Middle School, 700 Penrose Drive Enrollment: 898 students
63.9% white, 0.4% American Indian or Alaska Native, 7.2% Black or African American, 5.0% Asian, 12.1% Hispanic/Latino, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 11.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 30.3% free, 9.7% reduced Gifted: 15.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 50 language arts, 48 math
LPS
Scott
Scott Middle School, 2200 Pine Lake Road Enrollment: 1,182 students
77.7% white, 0.2% American Indian or Alaska Native, 3.2% Black or African American, 4.6% Asian, 7.2% Hispanic/Latino, 7.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 13.1% free, 4.3% reduced Gifted: 30.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 65 language arts, 70 math
LPS
East
East High School, 1000 S. 70th St. Enrollment: 2,250 students
78.7% white, 0.2% American Indian or Alaska Native, 2.2% Black or African American, 4.6% Asian, 8.4% Hispanic/Latino, 5.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 14.6% free, 5.3% reduced Gifted: 24.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 59 language arts, 58 math, 63 science
LPS
Lincoln High
Lincoln High School, 2229 J St. Enrollment: 2,320 students
42.6% white, 1.7% American Indian or Alaska Native, 11.9% Black or African American, 8.9% Asian, 23.3% Hispanic/Latino, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 11.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 47.5% free, 9.7% reduced Gifted: 15.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 36 language arts, 34 math, 34 science
LPS
North Star
North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd St. Enrollment: 2,243 students
54.9% white, 0.4% American Indian or Alaska Native, 8.7% Black or African American, 6.5% Asian, 21.5% Hispanic/Latino, 7.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 42.1% free, 9.7% reduced Gifted: 10.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 29 language arts, 31 math, 34 science
LPS
Northeast
Northeast High School, 2635 N. 63rd St. Enrollment: 1,869 students
59.4% white, 1.3% American Indian or Alaska Native, 9.7% Black or African American, 2.4% Asian, 17.1% Hispanic/Latino, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 10.0% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 49.9% free, 10.8% reduced Gifted: 10.6%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 32 language arts, 30 math, 34 science
LPS
Southeast
Southeast High School, 2930 S. 37th St. Enrollment: 1,980 students
73.4% white, 1.1% American Indian or Alaska Native, 3.8% Black or African American, 1.2% Asian, 10.6% Hispanic/Latino, 0.3% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 9.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 25.1% free, 7.6% reduced Gifted: 22.6%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 49 language arts, 48 math, 53 science
LPS
Southwest
Southwest High School, 7001 S. 14th St. Enrollment: 2,196 students
76.8% white, 0.2% American Indian or Alaska Native, 3.9% Black or African American, 3.8% Asian, 9.6% Hispanic/Latino, 5.7% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 17.7% free, 5.1% reduced Gifted: 24.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 62 language arts, 58 math, 64 science
LPS
Contact the writer at
zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225.
On Twitter @HammackLJS
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.