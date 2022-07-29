From the classroom: New pizza chain coming to Lincoln high school cafeterias

Zach Hammack K-12 education reporter Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter. Follow Zach Hammack Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A juicy — and rather cheesy — development out of this week's Lincoln Board of Education meeting.

Buried in Tuesday's consent agenda was this slice of news: Domino's Pizza will replace Pizza Hut as the slice-of-pie option in high school cafeterias at Lincoln Public Schools this fall.

LPS signed an estimated $250,000 annual contract with the Michigan-based chain to supply a la carte slices of cheese, pepperoni and sausage pizza this school year, with options to renew through 2026.

This isn't about picking favorites between pizza chains. No food fight here. It comes down to changing federal nutrition standards, said Andrew Ashelford, the district's director of nutrition services.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced in February that this school year 80% of entrees must be whole grain-rich — meaning at least 50% whole grain. Domino's product meets those standards.

Pizza Hut, on the other hand, uses enriched dough, Ashelford said. Looser restrictions, which have bounced back and forth over the years, allowed LPS to serve its pizza for the past four years or so.

Under the Obama-era Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act, schools were expected to phase out enriched bread altogether by the 2014-15 school year, but waivers gave districts wiggle room. The Trump administration then rolled the rule back to 50% whole grain, but a federal court struck down that order in the spring of 2020.

Last year, all meals had to be whole grain-rich, but again waivers gave districts flexibility as they navigated supply chain issues. This year, there are no waivers, which meant LPS had to find a whole grain pizza provider.

For years, CiCi's Pizza was the district's vendor, and Ashelford even remembers Godfather's supplying pies at one time.

As one can imagine, pizza is a hot commodity among hungry teenagers. Last year, LPS high schoolers gobbled up 1,602 slices per day — or about 280,000 over the school year.

The pizzas are prepared hot and fresh at the restaurant and delivered daily to cafeterias. Students have a choice of paying $2.50 for an a la carte slice or $2.85 if they tack on two veggies, two fruits and a milk (a steal in my book).

Having a "yummy option" gives high school students whose appetite might lead them somewhere less healthy a reason to stay in school for lunch, Ashelford said.

"I think the big thing especially for the older students who have access to a car is those kids go out and eat at fast food restaurants and get whatever they want," Ashelford said. "So we provide something that's appealing, that meets their needs and they like to keep them on campus."

Stand for Schools names new head

The Lincoln-based public education advocacy group Stand for Schools named its new executive director this week.

Dunixi Guereca, a health care union representative in California, will take over for Ann Hunter-Pirtle, who founded Stand For Schools in 2016. Hunter-Pirtle took a new position with the Federation of American Scientists in Washington.

Guereca studied political science and government at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and previously worked for the Nebraska Democratic Party and the Boy Scouts of America.

He most recently was with the SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West union in California.

Stand For Schools works to advance public education in Nebraska by advocating "for evidenced-based policies to help Nebraska's public schools better serve all children."

In a news release, Guereca said an important part of achieving that goal is by fighting legislative efforts to privatize public education.

"By keeping public schools public, Nebraskans have managed to avoid the disasters we’ve seen in other states," Guereca said, "and I intend to keep it that way — no vouchers, no charters, and the very best public schools in the nation.”

Early childhood summit

The Catholic Diocese of Lincoln is hosting an early childhood summit in collaboration with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this weekend.

The "Playful Spirit Summit" is open to all early childhood educators, paraeducators, kindergarten teachers, church pastors and administrators.

Jeremy Ekeler, associate director of education policy with the Nebraska Catholic Conference and a former school administrator and educator, founded the summit to bring Catholic teachers together.

The summit kicks off at the Ruth Staples Child Development Lab on UNL's campus Friday at 6 p.m. On Saturday, early childhood experts will give presentations starting at 9 a.m. at the Nebraska Union on East Campus, followed by breakout sessions in the afternoon.

Spots are limited but are still available. You can register by emailing JEkeler@necatholic.org.

Quick hits

* Last summer, I wrote about Amanda Gutierrez, a student at Pius X High School whose essay on a fictional moon landing won her a trip to see NASA's launch of the Artemis I rocket in Florida.

Well, NASA is finally moving forward with the launch Aug. 29 after a lengthy delay. While the date could still move, "things look promising," Gutierrez's mom told me.

* The Lincoln High drumline performed for administrators at the district's annual Leadership Day on Monday at Lincoln High. On the snare drum was new Superintendent Paul Gausman.

* Lincoln Northwest High School staff members will get a tour of their new digs Friday. The finish line is close.

* On that note, it's hard to believe the school year is almost here. Where did summer go?