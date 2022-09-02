From the classroom: New athletic complexes could make Lincoln a tournament haven

Zach Hammack K-12 education reporter Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter. Follow Zach Hammack Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

More revenue, more jobs, more tournaments.

Those are the findings of a report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Bureau of Business Research that looked at the economic impact the city's two new high school athletic complexes could have down the line.

Whether those impacts are fully realized hinges on the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools' ability to raise the $17 million needed to fully build out the complexes at Lincoln Northwest and Standing Bear high schools.

The conclusions of the report commissioned by LPS and the foundation are not a news flash, but what the researchers found is interesting nonetheless.

The report concluded the facilities could bring $3 million to Lincoln's economy annually, create 33 jobs and allow the city to host up to 42 additional tournaments a year.

That's assuming the district opens up the facilities for use in hosting a broad set of tournaments — including club and adult competitions. Currently, LPS facilities host about 22 outdoor sports tournaments a year.

Researchers looked at the potential impacts on things like lodging, dining, transportation, entertainment and retail. They also surveyed 11 comparable athletic facilities from across the country, including Burke Stadium in Omaha.

The study, completed last year, looked at the impact new public facilities had on private ones as well. The owner of a complex in Virginia, for example, told researchers that "private sports complexes largely ceased to exist in the general area because it was much cheaper to host tournaments at the public facilities."

The 2020 LPS bond issue funded $15.4 million of the $32.4 million required to build out the facilities, which include a football/track stadium and competition baseball fields at Northwest and tennis, soccer and softball complexes at Standing Bear.

Union Bank & Trust contributed about $1.5 million toward the foundation's capital campaign by securing the naming rights to the football/track stadium. I would expect similar deals to be announced soon.

What the study didn't examine is how the facilities will affect things like development in northwest and southeast Lincoln, where the new high schools are located.

"You're already seeing those neighborhoods just explode," said LPS Foundation President Wendy Van. "And by just investing in our schools, we're elevating that part of our city and really creating better outcomes for those families."

Union launches ad campaign

Nebraska's teachers union will tell the stories of public school graduates from across the state to highlight "the power of public education" as part of a new ad campaign.

The Nebraska State Education Association's "Public School Proud" campaign will launch this fall with TV, radio and online ads thanks to a grant from the National Education Association.

Public school graduates from Grand Island, Norfolk, Omaha and Lincoln are featured in the campaign, which will run for five weeks.

“NSEA is a leader in promoting and protecting quality education for all students in Nebraska," said President Jenni Benson in a news release. "Sharing public school success stories serves to emphasize NSEA and its members’ dedication to providing all students with access to a great public education.”

School choice advocates were quick to go on the attack, equating the ad campaign to "propaganda."

"Nebraskans are proud of our public schools, but also believe families should control where and what their children are taught," state Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said in a news release from the American Federation for Children's Nebraska office. "No family should be forced to send their children to a school that doesn't work best for them or align with their values."

Controversial issues policy tweak

The Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education often catches flak from speakers during public comment who feel like their complaints fall on deaf ears.

Part of that perception is the board's longstanding practice not to engage with speakers.

A proposed revision to LPS' controversial issues policy — although minor — shows that the board, however, is indeed listening.

At the behest of a community member who spoke to the board earlier this summer, LPS is considering modifying the language in its policy governing the notification of parents when controversial issues are taught.

As it stands currently, Policy 6450 says "teachers should notify parents in advance when controversial issues are to be a part of the curriculum."

The revision would replace "should notify" with "will notify," a small grammatical tweak that more accurately reflects the district's expectations of teachers, Associate Superintendent for Instruction Matt Larson told the board.

"That is in fact how we have implemented the policy," he said. "We expect teachers to communicate controversial issues in advance to parents."

The only other proposed change to the policy would add a clause that explicitly mentions parents' right to opt their children out of specific lessons.

LPS already allows parents to request alternative learning activities if they object to the material being taught.

"This policy is often referred to as the 'opt-out policy,' but those words never appeared in the policy, so we're making that slight addition," Larson said.

One suggestion from the public that did not make the cut was having administrators — not teachers — notify parents when controversial issues arise.

Larson said that's simply not practical.

"In a large high school, the principal may have to gather up every couple of weeks what's going to be taught from 175 or more classroom teachers and then get that communicated to the appropriate parents," he said.

Teachers are also "the closest to the curriculum" and know when they're teaching it, Larson said.

The board will vote on the change at its Sept. 13 meeting.

Board member Lanny Boswell praised the process for making the revisions.

"This is one of those times where we could look at a suggestion and say, 'This is a better change to our policies,'" he said, "and that's exactly how it should work."