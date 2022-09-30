From the classroom: Making homecoming dances in Lincoln a welcoming place for all students

Zach Hammack K-12 education reporter Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter. Follow Zach Hammack Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

They showed up 30 minutes early before the rush of students and music would soon overwhelm the gym.

It was the night of Lincoln East High School’s homecoming dance and Kaden Bowen, his friend Ella Swank and their classmates were ready to have fun.

Even though Kaden uses a wheelchair and is nonverbal, accommodations from Lincoln Public Schools — like allowing Bowen and Swank, his general education peer, to come during a less-stimulating time — ensured that happened.

“He was smiling and happy when he got home,” Kaden’s mother Michelle Bowen said. “He enjoys being around people, so it was a nice experience.”

LPS offers some form of accommodations for special education students at all dances, said special education supervisor Mindy Roberts. These include providing additional adult supervision and pairing students with general education classmates, following the model of unified sports and classes offered at LPS.

The accommodations are not necessarily new to the district, Roberts said, but there has been a "conscious effort" this year to grow equitable opportunities for all special education students in events that take place outside of school.

"We felt like homecoming was such a great opportunity to really hone in on that," she said.

This is the first year Lincoln High School has implemented specific special education accommodations for its dance, which is on Friday, said Carissa Stock, the school's special education coordinator.

On Thursday, students took a tour of the gym where the dance will take place to become familiar with the setting and to locate sensory rooms or places to get a drink of water in advance.

Then on the night of the dance, students will get to enter 15 minutes early to take photos and get acclimated.

In the lead-up to homecoming, special education classes have been reading stories about dances and what they look like, too, Stock said. And in the school's Unified P.E. class — which is new this year as well — students learned dances like the Cupid Shuffle.

"Our students are so excited to come to the dance, and we're just equally as excited as a staff to see our students' faces light up," Stock said.

Michelle Bowen said it's great that LPS has accommodations in place to make all students — like her son Kaden, who has cerebral palsy — feel included and welcome.

"It shouldn't be any different for them to go to homecoming than anybody else," she said. "It's something that they should be able to get to do."

Pronoun policies

Omaha has been sort of ground zero in Nebraska for the debate about how schools should approach the use of pronouns in the classroom.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Omaha last month released a new gender identity policy for schools that covered the use of pronouns, dress codes and participation in sports, saying those should be determined by biological sex at birth, the Omaha World-Herald reported. The policy also banned treatments and surgeries that run counter to Catholic teaching.

The archdiocese later said it would delay implementation of the new rules.

The Diocese of Lincoln does not have a set policy addressing pronoun use in schools, but uses scripture, the Catechism of the Catholic Church and other church documents when addressing gender identity issues, according to the Rev. Lawrence Stoley, superintendent of diocesan schools.

One of those documents is a 2019 tract from the Congregation for Catholic Education entitled "Male and Female He Created Them: Towards a Path of Dialogue on the Question of Gender Theory in Education," which largely draws from long-standing Catholic teaching on sexuality.

"Nothing has changed at this time in our approach to pronouns or dress code and we will continue to follow the teaching and tradition of the church as we address any situations that may arise," Stoley said in an email after the archdiocese released its own policy.

At LPS, the district uses a federal Title IX process to review accommodations for transgender or gender-fluid students, including the use of preferred pronouns/names, according to guidance shared with the Journal Star.

Parents must consent to any accommodations — such as changing how a teacher addresses a student by pronoun or name — before they are made.