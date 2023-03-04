Strike up the band.
A bevy of basses, trumpets, trombones, violins (violas, too), tubano drums, saxophones and more — 117 instruments in all — will soon be in the hands of musically inclined students at five Lincoln schools.
Lincoln Public Schools was recently gifted more than $122,300 worth of instruments by the Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation, which donates music equipment to schools in need.
The instruments will be distributed to three elementary schools (Belmont, Clinton and Hartley) and two middle schools (Goodrich and Park).
This is the first time the district has submitted a grant application to the foundation, said LPS Music Supervisor Lance Nielsen.
Eligible schools must have more than 62.5% of students enrolled in the federal free- and reduced-lunch program, a number districts use to measure poverty.
The Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation is inspired by the 1995 movie of the same name that tells the story of a composer-turned-teacher — played by Richard Dreyfuss — and his impact on a generation of students.
The instruments will be used in the schools' string orchestras and bands (they've already started arriving at schools). Students can join orchestra in fourth grade and band the following year.
In general, families without their own instruments can rent them from LPS for a flat fee — or nothing at all, if they qualify for the district's fee waiver program.
The donation is huge, Nielsen said, not only because extracurricular programs like music are tied to greater success in the classroom, but for the help it offers families who might not be able to afford an instrument.
"Now they're going to have that opportunity."
One year for mobile lifeline
Since it was first launched one year ago, the My Companion app has been downloaded by nearly 700 Nebraskans looking for a lifeline.
Launched in February 2022, the app was designed by the Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition to help young people manage their mental health and prevent youth suicide.
“There is no doubt this app saves lives and helps the youth of Nebraska," said Dave Miers, founder of the Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition and senior director of behavioral health services at Bryan Medical Center. "It’s important to provide these types of resources to those who need them during such a transformative time in their lives.”
My Companion allows users to input daily reflections, save emergency contacts, access resources, submit anonymous tips and reach hotlines.
Don't Panic Labs, a Lincoln-based software development company, and the Boys Town National Hotline started developing the app in 2018 before launching it last year. It's modeled after a similar app released in Utah.
Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among Nebraskans between ages 15 and 24, according to the suicide prevention coalition. It's the 10th-leading cause of death in Nebraska overall.
“Suicide is preventable and there is hope, help and resources,” Miers said. "Even if just one person has been helped by the app, it’s made a difference.”
The app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play.
Solutions for the future
There are some pretty cool things happening at Dawes Middle School.
The school in northeast Lincoln was recently named the state winner in the 13th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition, which challenges students in grades 6-12 to explore how science, technology, engineering and math can address some of the world's biggest issues.
Dawes was one of 300 finalists named in January, joining other Nebraska schools from Broken Bow, Gering, Ogallala and Omaha.
For the competition, Dawes students are working on a drone that will assist firefighters, tackling a broader issue of uncontrolled fires in the state. Finalists were asked to draft a lesson plan detailing how their proposed STEM project could help solve an issue in the community.
Winners from each state receive $12,000 in technology and school supplies, as well as a video production kit to document their STEM project. State winners will be required to send in a 3-minute video demonstrating how their project works.
Based on those videos, the 50 state winners will be whittled down to 10 national finalists, which will pitch their projects to judges during an in-person event in May. Samsung will then name three national winners, which will each get a $100,000 prize package.
Quick hits
* Ryan Robley stepped down as Lincoln Public Schools director of transportation Feb. 17. Phil Skorupa will serve as the interim director while LPS works to fill the position, officials said.
* Crete Public Schools was one of 55 schools named a 2022 Elementary and Secondary Education Act distinguished school, an award recognizing thriving Title I schools.
* Theater students will pack the state Capitol on Tuesday as part of the Nebraskan Thespians' "Theatre in Our Schools Advocacy Day," promoting positive arts legislation.
Directions 2023: Progress in Lincoln is moving full speed ahead
Lincoln is moving full speed ahead, making 2023 another big year. Each year, the Journal Star looks into what's driving progress in the Capital City.
Big projects such as the football training complex and Lincoln Airport terminal renovation will be completed this year, while local officials will ramp up work on a downtown convention center.
More restaurants opened in Lincoln in 2022 than in any year since the debut of Pinnacle Bank Arena brought with it a surge in new dining options in 2013.
With an updated, expanded and dramatically brighter airport terminal taking shape, Lincoln is looking ahead toward the potential expansion of air service.
Sandhills Global shortened its work week. For Lincoln company and employees, productivity remains strong
Sandhills moved to a 4 ½-day work week last fall, hoping to boost employee recruitment and retention. Here's how it's going.
In just over a decade, what was an ambitious construction startup has grown into one of the city's most recognizable construction companies, helping reshape downtown Lincoln.
Innovations in 59 high-tech patient rooms are among the physical benefits of the $57 million expansion to Madonna that opened last summer.
Pinnacle Bank Arena and Pinewood Bowl have staged 219 concerts and 40 special events in 10 years, with ticket sales surpassing $119 million.
Dillard’s had 150,000 square feet and added another 102,000 square feet with the acquisition. The remodeling is expected to be completed by the end of March.
Monolith got a $300 million investment last summer, but the number and size of other venture capital investments in Lincoln companies was smaller than in 2021.
Kinkaider opened a tap room in the former train depot in the Haymarket in 2018. It has expanded to include a distillery and German beer house.
Sam Swartz put down his camera and moved into home building in 2016, going from an artist to an artisan in the business world of home design and construction.
Tamara and Dan Sloan have spent the last decade growing the Mill into Lincoln's most prominent home-grown coffee chain.
The Journal Star invited readers to share honors that businesses or employees received as best of state, region or nation. Also included is a recap of local business awards.
Making construction of the East Beltway a priority is important for Lincoln's long-term economic growth and necessary to handle increasing traffic volume in east Lincoln, city and county leaders say.
Two decades after his family fled South Sudan as war refugees, Tut Kailech has become a pillar of the Lincoln community.
Directions 2023: Lincoln Surgical Hospital addition among significant local health care building projects
The hospital at 1710 S. 70th St. is adding a two-story addition, about 4,400 square feet, to house surgical equipment. It's one of many health-realted projects in Lincoln.
The Lincoln plant processes the equivalent of 3,500 acres of soybeans – nearly 5.5 square miles of Nebraska farm fields – on a daily basis.
Nebraska football is aiming to become one of the nation's top development programs. Its new athletic training complex, set to open this summer, will lead the way at accomplishing that goal.
The unique partnership that has brought casino gambling to Lincoln and promises to deliver a transformative entertainment complex to the city didn’t come together as a sure bet.
Atmosphere Lincoln, a 320-unit student-focused apartment complex, is scheduled to partially open sometime before the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's fall semester begins.
David Wolfe has been fixing watches on O Street for decades. But even as demand for watches has wound down, the Time Shoppe has adapted to stay in business.
Throughout each year, representatives of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce take part in events to mark new businesses, expanded businesses and ground-breaking ceremonies.
According to professionals in the industry, the local car wash surge doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.
More than 70 years after it was founded, the family-owned Lincoln Industries will continue its legacy in the hands of a new generation — two Nebraska sisters.
The Journal Star invited businesses and other offices celebrating an anniversary divisible by five this year to share their history with readers.
