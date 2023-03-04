Zach Hammack K-12 education reporter Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter. Follow Zach Hammack Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Strike up the band.

A bevy of basses, trumpets, trombones, violins (violas, too), tubano drums, saxophones and more — 117 instruments in all — will soon be in the hands of musically inclined students at five Lincoln schools.

Lincoln Public Schools was recently gifted more than $122,300 worth of instruments by the Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation, which donates music equipment to schools in need.

The instruments will be distributed to three elementary schools (Belmont, Clinton and Hartley) and two middle schools (Goodrich and Park).

This is the first time the district has submitted a grant application to the foundation, said LPS Music Supervisor Lance Nielsen.

Eligible schools must have more than 62.5% of students enrolled in the federal free- and reduced-lunch program, a number districts use to measure poverty.

The Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation is inspired by the 1995 movie of the same name that tells the story of a composer-turned-teacher — played by Richard Dreyfuss — and his impact on a generation of students.

The instruments will be used in the schools' string orchestras and bands (they've already started arriving at schools). Students can join orchestra in fourth grade and band the following year.

In general, families without their own instruments can rent them from LPS for a flat fee — or nothing at all, if they qualify for the district's fee waiver program.

The donation is huge, Nielsen said, not only because extracurricular programs like music are tied to greater success in the classroom, but for the help it offers families who might not be able to afford an instrument.

"Now they're going to have that opportunity."

One year for mobile lifeline

Since it was first launched one year ago, the My Companion app has been downloaded by nearly 700 Nebraskans looking for a lifeline.

Launched in February 2022, the app was designed by the Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition to help young people manage their mental health and prevent youth suicide.

“There is no doubt this app saves lives and helps the youth of Nebraska," said Dave Miers, founder of the Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition and senior director of behavioral health services at Bryan Medical Center. "It’s important to provide these types of resources to those who need them during such a transformative time in their lives.”

My Companion allows users to input daily reflections, save emergency contacts, access resources, submit anonymous tips and reach hotlines.

Don't Panic Labs, a Lincoln-based software development company, and the Boys Town National Hotline started developing the app in 2018 before launching it last year. It's modeled after a similar app released in Utah.

Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among Nebraskans between ages 15 and 24, according to the suicide prevention coalition. It's the 10th-leading cause of death in Nebraska overall.

“Suicide is preventable and there is hope, help and resources,” Miers said. "Even if just one person has been helped by the app, it’s made a difference.”

The app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Solutions for the future

There are some pretty cool things happening at Dawes Middle School.

The school in northeast Lincoln was recently named the state winner in the 13th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition, which challenges students in grades 6-12 to explore how science, technology, engineering and math can address some of the world's biggest issues.

Dawes was one of 300 finalists named in January, joining other Nebraska schools from Broken Bow, Gering, Ogallala and Omaha.

For the competition, Dawes students are working on a drone that will assist firefighters, tackling a broader issue of uncontrolled fires in the state. Finalists were asked to draft a lesson plan detailing how their proposed STEM project could help solve an issue in the community.

Winners from each state receive $12,000 in technology and school supplies, as well as a video production kit to document their STEM project. State winners will be required to send in a 3-minute video demonstrating how their project works.

Based on those videos, the 50 state winners will be whittled down to 10 national finalists, which will pitch their projects to judges during an in-person event in May. Samsung will then name three national winners, which will each get a $100,000 prize package.

Quick hits

* Ryan Robley stepped down as Lincoln Public Schools director of transportation Feb. 17. Phil Skorupa will serve as the interim director while LPS works to fill the position, officials said.

* Crete Public Schools was one of 55 schools named a 2022 Elementary and Secondary Education Act distinguished school, an award recognizing thriving Title I schools.

* Theater students will pack the state Capitol on Tuesday as part of the Nebraskan Thespians' "Theatre in Our Schools Advocacy Day," promoting positive arts legislation.