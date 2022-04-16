From the classroom: 'Freedom Writers Diary' faces backlash in Crete; younger Joel coming home

Zach Hammack K-12 education reporter Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter. Follow Zach Hammack Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Last month, I wrote about a Crete student whose essay on mental health was published in "Dear Freedom Writers," the newly released sequel to the original "Freedom Writers Diary."

The student learned about the so-called Freedom Writers — a group of California high school students who published an anthology of coming-of-age diary entries in 1999 — in Paul Smith's freshman English class at Crete High School.

Smith, one of the hundreds of Freedom Writer teachers across the country, has taught a unit on the book for years, first at Lincoln Southeast High School and now to high school students at Crete.

But following a recent complaint, the book could soon be pulled from shelves.

Lester Ralston took issue with the book during a Crete school board meeting March 14, citing obscene passages and the book's explicit language.

"The Freedom Writers Diary" is co-authored by 150 students — once labeled "at-risk" and "unteachable" in Long Beach, California — who transform their lives through writing. Erin Gruwell, the teacher behind it, created a national movement surrounding the book, which was later made into a movie starring Hilary Swank as Gruwell.

Many of the book's passages deal with serious subjects, such as mental health, substance abuse and violence.

Ralston learned about the book from a friend before he was even aware of the sequel, and decided to read it for himself. He took issue with a number of entries in the book, which are published anonymously.

In one passage, for example, students are asked to assign themselves the grade they think they deserve. After one student writes "F," Gruwell takes the student out into the hallway.

"Do you know what this means?" Gruwell asks the student. "F*** YOU! That's what this is. It's a f*** you, and a f*** me, and a f*** everyone who's ever cared about you!"

In another entry, male students show a group of girls their genitals as part of a hazing ritual.

"We've got enough junk going on in society that we don't need to promote perversion and other things that aren't wholesome and healthy," Ralston, who doesn't have children in Crete schools, said in a telephone interview.

He filed a formal complaint with the district, which then convened a committee to study the book before offering a recommendation to the school board, according to Smith. The committee — comprised of teachers, patrons and a professor of education at Doane University — is set to meet later this month, Smith added.

"The book 'Freedom Writers Diary' presents scenarios that are evil," Ralston wrote in his complaint, dated March 30. "It is presented without comment as to its being bad or good. It only confuses students in trying to sort it out and applying it to their lives."

The book is a collection of "success stories" that shows teens overcoming challenges in their lives, Smith argued. Today's students aren't naïve, Smith added, especially in this age of TikTok and social media.

"That would be keeping our heads in the sand," he said.

Smith said parents can request that their children read an alternate book, and students have a lot of leeway in choosing what entries they read for the class. At the end of the unit, the Crete students in his class then write their own Freedom Writer essay.

There are also extensive curriculum guides for Freedom Writers teachers that show how the unit fulfills English language arts standards, Smith said.

The Crete English teacher found out about the Freedom Writers — named after the Freedom Riders of the Civil Rights Era — through a mutual friend of his and Gruwell's. When he was at Southeast, he helped pen "Teaching Hope," a book from the perspective of Freedom Writer teachers.

Calls for books to be removed from school shelves have increased nationwide. At a February meeting of the State Board of Education, board member Kirk Penner read aloud passages from several that depict sex acts, saying schools are "hyper-sexualizing" children.

Smith sees the latest challenge as an extension of the current climate.

"It's disappointing, but it's the times we're living in."

Younger Joel returning to Nebraska

Derrick Joel, son of Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Steve Joel, is coming back to the Cornhusker State.

The younger Joel, who last summer accepted a job as superintendent in Fort Dodge, Iowa, will take over for Brian Maschmann as assistant superintendent at Norris.

Maschmann was promoted to superintendent at Norris earlier this year after John Schwartz was named to lead Millard Public Schools.

Before going to Fort Dodge, Joel was superintendent at Raymond Central for four years.

Under a one-year contract, the younger Joel will be paid $150,000 at Norris and will start July 1. The assistant superintendent oversees a number of areas, including the budget, operations and human resources.

Joel and his wife, who have three children, were looking to come back to Nebraska, which felt "more like home for us."

"(Norris) is a great school district and we look forward to not just being a part of the district, but a part of the community," he said.

Quick hits

* Scott Middle School's annual Make-A-Difference Fair, in which sixth graders research a social issue and choose a nonprofit organization to support, is back in-person this year.

You can check it out — and donate to the causes — Thursday from 4:30-6 p.m. in the school's gym. (I received a couple of very enthusiastic invitations — real paper-and-ink letters, mind you — from students.)

* The Community and Youth Collaborative, an afterschool club at Lincoln High School that empowers youth activists through education and community-action projects, will host its first Youth Intertribal Spiritual Walk next weekend.

The walk will take place April 23 — Earth Day — from 9:30 a.m. to noon along the Billy Wolff Trail from Lincoln High to the Lincoln Indian Center. The event will start at 9 a.m. with a traditional Native ceremony at Lincoln High.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

