From the classroom: Ensuring students don't go hungry at high-poverty schools; Grizzlies adopt a buffalo

This fall, when the federal government put an end to school meal waivers — a pandemic creation that allowed all students to eat for free — some feared the move could add to growing food insecurity for low-income families.

But Lincoln Public Schools saw it as somewhat of an opportunity.

LPS implemented an already existing federal program this fall that allows the district to provide free meals to all students at schools located in low-income areas.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Community Eligibility Provision program is available to Title I schools where more than 40% of students are automatically enrolled in the federal free- and reduced-lunch program -- for example, those directly certified through SNAP.

Schools — or even entire districts — that fit that criteria can serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to students, eliminating the burden on administrators and families of having to collect applications to determine eligibility for meal programs.

Under the three-tier free- and reduced-lunch program — operated by the USDA's National School Lunch Program — families pay either full price, a reduced cost or nothing at all for meals.

For the past two years, however, all families have been eligible for free meals after the government granted waivers to make them free indefinitely during the pandemic.

But that came to an end this past summer when Congress failed to approve the funding needed to extend the waivers, one of the reasons LPS officials began looking seriously at the Community Eligibility Provision program.

"We thought it was a good time to really look into this," said Andrew Ashelford, LPS director of nutrition services.

For federal reimbursement purposes and to ensure the district doesn't have to rely on non-federal funding, the poverty threshold for LPS schools to enroll must be higher than 62.5%, not 40%.

Eight elementary schools qualified for the program, which runs on a four-year cycle: Belmont, Clinton, Elliott, Everett, Hartley, Huntington, McPhee and West Lincoln.

Instead of charging students to eat breakfast, those schools merely have to report the number of meals served.

The program has been available nationally since 2014, four years after it was first authorized as part of the federal Health Hunger-Free Kids Act. Some high-poverty public school systems, such as Omaha Public Schools, have implemented it districtwide.

With the rising cost of food, Ashelford said families may be battling food insecurity at home, meaning students may eat less when they are away from school.

Which, Ashelford says, can translate into the classroom.

"You can't learn on an empty stomach."

Grizzlies adopt a buffalo

The Grizzlies may have beat out the Bison to be Standing Bear High School's mascot last week, but Lincoln's newest high school now has its own buffalo.

The school's administration adopted one of the animals as part of a program run by the Ponca Tribe, the tribe to which Chief Standing Bear — the school's namesake — belonged.

Principal Sue Cassata and other administrators visited the Ponca Tribe in June, where they learned about efforts to revitalize the tribe's buffalo herd.

Part of that effort is the tribe's adopt-a-buffalo program, in which tribal and nontribal members can make a monetary contribution, receive adoption papers and help participate in the preservation of an important Native symbol.

Standing Bear's adoption papers, which included a photo of the herd, arrived this week.

"We're pretty excited about it," Cassata said.

The school, which will open at 70th Street and Saltillo Road in 2023, plans to participate in the program every year as part of its partnership with the Ponca Tribe.

"We're trying to be really intentional … to show that that partnership is really important," Cassata said.

Commissioner's next gig

Outgoing Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt will join a national education law firm based in Washington that provides consulting services to education leaders, nonprofits and companies to advance public education.

Foresight Law and Policy last month announced the addition of Blomstedt, who said in September that we would step down from his position leading the Nebraska Department of Education after nearly nine years.

At the time, Blomstedt said he had lined up a job with a national education policy firm but couldn't share specifics.

Established in 2014, Foresight Law and Policy's goal is "to use law, policy and advocacy to promote educational equity and contribute to building amazing classrooms, innovative schools and strong communities," its website states.

Blomstedt's background is rooted in education policy. Before he was hired as commissioner in 2014, he was executive director of the Nebraska Educational Service Unit Coordinating Council.

And before that, he served in a variety of policy research roles and was appointed to the Nebraska School Finance Review Committee as the school finance expert.

His departure is effective Jan. 3.