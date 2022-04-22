From the classroom: Could Arbor Day replace Good Friday as LPS vacation day?

For as long as officials can remember, the Friday before Easter — better known to Christians as Good Friday — has been a day off for students and teachers at Lincoln Public Schools.
But it's not called Good Friday on the LPS student calendar. That day is technically spring break, and the week that many consider spring break is actually defined as quarter break by school officials.
Well, the district's calendar committee, which consists of teachers, administrators and community members, is beginning to raise questions about the longstanding practice.
LPS vacation days generally follow national holidays, including Labor Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents Day. Good Friday, on which Christians commemorate the death of Jesus Christ, is inherently a religious holiday, however. Some on the committee, including board member Annie Mumgaard, questioned whether that sends a message to families that one religious group is being favored over another.
"It's a cultural thing we've always done," Mumgaard said.
Annie Mumgaard.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
John Neal, associate superintendent for governmental affairs and general administration, said there are two major parameters the board looks at in determining vacation days: What constitutes a major holiday and instructional efficiency — essentially, would it make sense to take the day off if teachers and students are going to take it off anyway?
The longstanding assumption has been that Good Friday would be a low-attendance day, but the district doesn't have any data to prove that, Neal said. It's been a vacation day going back as far as available records go.
Some years ago, the calendar committee looked at the major holidays of religions represented at LPS, such as the Jewish feast Yom Kippur, Mumgaard said. What it found was that the absentee rate wasn't higher than usual on those days.
Committee members discussed possibly substituting Good Friday with another holiday, such as Arbor Day, which falls on the last Friday in April and has Nebraska ties.
Because Easter moves on the calendar each year, the date for Good Friday can vary widely. That can cause instructional issues by falling too close to other scheduled vacation days, such as quarter break, according to Lincoln Education Association President Deb Rasmussen, who is on the calendar committee.
The committee met with the LPS Scholar Equity Cadre, which brought the Good Friday question forward. Teachers and parents were also surveyed but the results were split, Mumgaard said.
She would like the committee to rethink the survey and involve a broader swath of teachers and parents. Mumgaard said the fact that the committee is having the discussion doesn't mean the Good Friday practice shouldn't continue but said the question should be asked from an instructional and equity point of view.
"When you start looking at equity, you have to make hard decisions," she said. "If we didn't have that Friday off, it would be a cultural change."
Any change, however, would likely have to wait until at least the 2025-26 school year. The next two school calendars are already set. And under the proposal for the 2024-25 school year, which would run from Aug. 12 to May 22, April 18 — Good Friday — is designated as spring break.
Custodian named finalist
Laurie Yard, a custodian at Weeping Water Public Schools, was named one of 12 national finalists in the Custodians are Key Campaign.
Finalists receive $500, with a chance to win $15,000 — $10,000 of which goes to the winner's school. The winner of the contest will be announced in May. Tennant Co., which manufactures cleaning equipment, narrowed finalists from nearly 1,000 nominations from across the U.S. and Canada.
Yard was noted for creating relationships with students, who often keep in contact with her long after they graduate and affectionately call her "Grandma." She also created a program that rewards second graders for being good citizens.
Breaking down Lincoln's public schools: Enrollment, test scores and more
Adams
Adams Elementary: 7401 Jacobs Creek Drive Enrollment: 776 students
77.9% white, 2.3% Black or African American, 9.6% Asian, 4.9% Hispanic/Latino, 5.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 8.6% free, 2.3% reduced Gifted students: 10.4%
73 language arts; 76 math Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards):
LPS
Arnold
Arnold Elementary: 5000 Mike Scholl St. Enrollment: 742 students
57.1% white, 1.5% American Indian or Alaska Native, 8.4% Black or African American, 1.5% Asian, 19.2% Hispanic/Latino, 0.3% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 12% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 46.7% free, 12.7% reduced Gifted: 2.8%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 44 language arts, 32 math
LPS
Beattie
Beattie Elementary: 1901 Calvert St. Enrollment: 368 students
73.6% white, 0.5% American Indian or Alaska Native, 3.3% Black or African American, 1.1% Asian, 8.2% Hispanic/Latino, 13.3% two or more races
Free or reduced-price lunch participation: 25.3% free, 8.2% reduced price Gifted: 6.0%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 59 language arts, 55 math
LPS
Belmont
Belmont Elementary: 3425 N. 14th St. Enrollment: 829 students
42.4% white, 0.9% American Indian or Alaska Native, 15.7% Black or African American, 2.2% Asian, 26.9% Hispanic/Latino, 11.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 67.5% free, 11.0% reduced Gifted: 3.7%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 44 language arts, 34 math
LPS
Brownell
Brownell Elementary: 6000 Aylesworth Ave. Enrollment: 320 students
65.9% white, 4.9% Black or African American, 0.3% Asian, 14.8% Hispanic/Latino, 14.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 45.2% free, 10.5% reduced Gifted: 2.3%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 50 language arts, 37 math
LPS
Calvert
Calvert Elementary: 3709 S. 46th St. Enrollment: 361 students
62.9% white, 1.2% American Indian or Alaska Native, 7.1% Black or African American, 1.5% Asian, 12.0% Hispanic/Latino, 15.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 45.7% free, 6.7% reduced Gifted: 11.3%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 47 language arts, 31 math
LPS
Campbell
Campbell Elementary: 2200 Dodge St. Enrollment: 591 students
46.6% white, 0.4% American Indian or Alaska Native, 14.3% Black or African American, 11.3% Asian, 16.6% Hispanic/Latino, 10.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 59.4% free, 10.5% reduced Gifted: 4.2%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 38 language arts, 34 math
LPS
Cavett
Cavett Elementary: 7701 S. 36th St. Enrollment: 580 students
77.0% white, 0.5% American Indian or Alaska Native, 2.9% Black or African American, 4.0% Asian, 8.9% Hispanic, 6.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 10.4% free, 3.6% reduced Gifted: 13.3%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 70 language arts, 69 math
LPS
Clinton
Clinton Elementary: 1520 N. 29th St. Enrollment: 392 students
39.2% white, 0.3% American Indian or Alaska Native, 24.3% Black or African American, 4.7% Asian, 21.0% Hispanic/Latino, 10.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 81.2% free, 10.5% reduced Gifted: 3.6%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 30 language arts, 30 math
LPS
Eastridge
Eastridge Elementary: 6245 L St. Enrollment: 291 students
72.9% white, 1.0% American Indian or Alaska Native, 4.5% Black or African American, 1.4% Asian, 10.3% Hispanic/Latino, 10.0% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 25.8% free, 10.0% reduced Gifted: 7.9%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 55 language arts, 51 math
LPS
Elliott
Elliott Elementary: 225 S. 25th St. Enrollment: 383 students
23.3% white, 1.8% American Indian or Alaska Native, 13.7% Black or African American, 12.8% Asian, 33.7% Hispanic/Latino, 0.3% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 14.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 76.4% free, 6.3% reduced Gifted: 4.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 42 language arts, 35 math
LPS
Everett
Everett Elementary: 1123 C St. Enrollment: 374 students
27.8% white, 0.9% American Indian or Alaska Native, 13.5% Black or African American, 9.9% Asian, 40.4% Hispanic/Latino, 7.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 73.7% free, 8.7% reduced Gifted: 5.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 37 language arts, 24 math
LPS
Fredstrom
Fredstrom Elementary, 5700 N.W. 10th St. Enrollment: 437 students
74.0% white, 0.5% American Indian or Alaska Native, 1.7% Black or African American, 3.6% Asian, 9.7% Hispanic, 10.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 22.3% free, 6.3% reduced Gifted: 7.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 52 language arts, 54 math
LPS
Hartley
Hartley Elementary, 730 N. 33rd St. Enrollment: 339 students
37.5% white, 2.3% American Indian or Alaska Native, 17.5% Black or African American, 3.6% Asian, 25.9% Hispanic/Latino, 1.0% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 12.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 71.5% free, 9.4% reduced Gifted: 3.2%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 38 language arts, 28 math
LPS
Hill
Hill Elementary, 5230 Tipperary Trail Enrollment: 449 students
72.2% white, 0.5% American Indian or Alaska Native, 4.8% Black or African American, 5.3% Asian, 10.3% Hispanic/Latino, 7.0% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 24.0% free, 5.0% reduced Gifted: 10.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 70 language arts, 59 math
LPS
Holmes
Holmes Elementary, 5230 Sumner St. Enrollment: 393 students
70.7% white, 3.5% Black or African American, 3.5% Asian, 10.1% Hispanic/Latino, 0.3% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 11.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 37.1% free, 7.0% reduced Gifted: 11.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 61 language arts, 47 math
LPS
Humann
Humann Elementary, 6720 Rockwood Lane Enrollment: 564 students
78.8% white, 0.6% American Indian or Alaska Native, 4.2% Black or African American, 1.3% Asian, 5.9% Hispanic/Latino, 9.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 23.9% free, 4.0% reduced Gifted: 16.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 72 language arts, 67 math
LPS
Huntington
Huntington Elementary, 2900 N. 46th St. Enrollment: 370 students
45.0% white, 0.6% American Indian or Alaska Native, 12.0% Black or African American, 1.5% Asian, 24.6% Hispanic/Latino, 16.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 67.0% free, 14.1% reduced Gifted: 4.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 32 language arts, 23 math
LPS
Kahoa
Kahoa Elementary, 7700 Leighton Ave. Enrollment: 537 students
78.8% white, 0.4% American Indian or Alaska Native, 3.9% Black or African American, 2.6% Asian, 6.7% Hispanic/Latino, 7.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 22.9% free, 7.3% reduced Gifted: 6.9%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 66 language arts, 64 math
LPS
Kloefkorn
Kloefkorn Elementary, 6601 Glass Ridge Drive Enrollment: 488 students
83.7% white, 0.7% American Indian or Alaska Native, 1.5% Black or African American, 4.4% Asian, 5.3% Hispanic/Latino, 4.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 6.2% free, 2.0% reduced Gifted: 11.9%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 77 language arts, 72 math
LPS
Kooser
Kooser Elementary, 7301 N. 13th St. Enrollment: 821 students
63.5% white, 0.1% American Indian or Alaska Native, 5.6% Black or African American, 11.9% Asian, 11.1% Hispanic/Latino, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 7.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 30.0% free, 8.3% reduced Gifted: 2.9%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 55 language arts, 49 math
LPS
Lakeview
Lakeview Elementary, 300 Capitol Beach Blvd. Enrollment: 400 students
53.0% white, 0.8% American Indian or Alaska Native, 9.3% Black or African American, 3.8% Asian, 22.8% Hispanic/Latino, 10.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 57.0% free, 9.5% reduced Gifted: 1.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 35 language arts, 29 math
LPS
Maxey
Maxey Elementary, 5200 S. 75th St. Enrollment: 683 students
75.9% white, 0.3% American Indian or Alaska Native, 1.2% Black or African American, 13.5% Asian, 3.4% Hispanic/Latino, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 5.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 10.6% free, 3.4% reduced Gifted: 10.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 70 language arts, 69 math
LPS
McPhee
McPhee Elementary, 820 Goodhue Blvd. Enrollment: 304 students
26.8% white, 1.4% American Indian or Alaska Native, 16.3% Black or African American, 12.7% Asian, 35.9% Hispanic/Latino and 6.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 77.2% free, 6.9% reduced Gifted: 4.0%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 36 language arts, 22 math
LPS
Meadow Lane
Meadow Lane Elementary, 7200 Vine St. Enrollment: 620 students
72.1% white, 0.2% American Indian or Alaska Native, 2.8% Black or African American, 2.6% Asian, 13.8% Hispanic/Latino, 8.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 33.6% free, 8.1% reduced Gifted: 8.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 51 language arts, 39 math
LPS
Morley
Morley Elementary, 6800 Monterey Drive Enrollment: 421 students
78.1% white, 0.2% American Indian or Alaska Native, 3.8% Black or African American, 0.2% Asian, 7.4% Hispanic, 0.5% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 9.7% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 20.2% free, 5.5% reduced Gifted: 15.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 69 language arts, 56 math
LPS
Norwood Park
Norwood Park Elementary, 4710 N. 72nd St. Enrollment: 238 students
68.0% white, 4.4% Black or African American, 2.4% Asian, 18.9% Hispanic/Latino, 6.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 46.6% free, 15.0% reduced Gifted: 4.9%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 43 language arts, 30 math
LPS
Pershing
Pershing Elementary, 6402 Judson St. Enrollment: 430 students
57.5% white, 0.5% American Indian or Alaska Native, 6.6% Black or African American, 3.3% Asian, 20.6% Hispanic/Latino, 11.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 54.5% free, 12.7% reduced Gifted: 4.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 49 language arts, 50 math
LPS
Prescott
Prescott Elementary, 1930 S. 20th St. Enrollment: 492 students
44.9% white, 0.9% American Indian or Alaska Native, 13.8% Black or African American, 7.3% Asian, 18.8% Hispanic/Latino, 0.5% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 13.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 51.2% free, 9.5% reduced Gifted: 7.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 52 language arts, 36 math
LPS
Pyrtle
Pyrtle Elementary, 721 Cottonwood Drive Enrollment: 454 students
78.9% white, 1.9% Black or African American, 2.6% Asian, 10.0% Hispanic/Latino, 6.7% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 17.3% free, 3.6% reduced Gifted: 17.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 68 language arts, 60 math
LPS
Randolph
Randolph Elementary, 1024 S. 37th St. Enrollment: 428 students
61.4% white, 0.9% American Indian or Alaska Native, 5.6% Black or African American, 3.7% Asian, 16.4% Hispanic/Latino, 0.5% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 11.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-lunch participation: 45.6% free, 8.9% reduced Gifted: 3.0%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 53 language arts, 40 math
LPS
Riley
Riley Elementary, 5021 Orchard St. Enrollment: 321 students
49.5% white, 0.6% American Indian or Alaska Native, 6.9% Black or African American, 3.4% Asian, 22.7% Hispanic/Latino, 16.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 55.1% free, 10.0% reduced Gifted: 5.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 44 language arts, 42 math
LPS
Roper
Roper Elementary, 2323 S. Coddington Enrollment: 803 students
53.5% white, 0.4% American Indian or Alaska Native, 9.9% Black or African American, 6.9% Asian, 21.2% Hispanic/Latino, 8.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 40.0% free, 10.4% reduced Gifted: 6.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 44 language arts, 46 math
LPS
Rousseau
Rousseau Elementary, 3701 S 33rd St. Enrollment: 531 students
72.9% white, 0.2% American Indian or Alaska Native, 4.0% Black or African American, 3.4% Asian, 7.0% Hispanic/Latino, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 12.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 22.7% free, 8.4% reduced Gifted: 14.7%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 68 language arts, 63 math
LPS
Saratoga
Saratoga Elementary, 2215 S. 13th St. Enrollment: 235 students
48.5% white, 1.5% American Indian or Alaska Native, 7.8% Black or African American, 3.4% Asian, 26.2% Hispanic/Latino, 12.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 61.7% free, 9.7% reduced Gifted: 5.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 36 language arts, 25 math
LPS
Sheridan
Sheridan Elementary, 3100 Plymouth Ave. Enrollment: 407 students
86.0% white, 0.2% American Indian or Alaska Native, 1.5% Black or African American, 0.5% Asian, 4.9% Hispanic/Latino, 6.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 12.0% free, 5.2% reduced Gifted: 17.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 74 language arts, 64 math
LPS
West Lincoln
West Lincoln Elementary, 630 W. Dawes Ave. Enrollment: 505 students
37.0% white, 0.4% American Indian or Alaska Native, 9.7% Black or African American, 2.4% Asian, 41.2% Hispanic, 9.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 72.1% free, 10.3% reduced Gifted: 3.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 32 language arts, 29 math
LPS
Wysong
Wysong Elementary, 7901 Blanchard Blvd. Enrollment: 684 students
89.9% white, 0.1% Black or African American, 2.2% Asian, 3.8% Hispanic/Latino, 3.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 3.9% free, 1.5% reduced Gifted: 7.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 75 language arts, 68 math
LPS
Zeman
Zeman Elementary, 4900 S. 52nd St. Enrollment: 440 students
63.0% white, 0.9% American Indian or Alaska Native, 4.8% Black or African American, 3.0% Asian, 16.1% Hispanic/Latino, 12.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 29.5% free, 9.3% reduced Gifted: 3.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 58 language arts, 49 math
LPS
Culler
Culler Middle School, 5201 Vine St. Enrollment: 708 students
39.4% white, 1.0% American Indian or Alaska Native, 14.7% Black or African American, 7.1% Asian, 27.3% Hispanic/Latino, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 10.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 60.9% free, 9.3% reduced Gifted: 8.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 32 language arts, 30 math
LPS
Dawes
Dawes Middle School, 5130 Colfax Ave. Enrollment: 398 students
55.0% white, 0.3% American Indian or Alaska Native, 8.3% Black or African American, 2.3% Asian, 19.8% Hispanic/Latino, 14.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 53.3% free, 13.1% reduced Gifted: 10.6%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 37 language arts, 32 math
LPS
Goodrich
Goodrich Middle School, 4600 Lewis Ave. Enrollment: 818 students
42.9% white, 1.1% American Indian or Alaska Native, 13.0% Black or African American, 4.0% Asian, 29.5% Hispanic/Latino, 9.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 61.6% free, 11.1% reduced Gifted: 9.7%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 36 language arts, 38 math
LPS
Irving
Irving Middle School, 2745 S. 22nd St. Enrollment: 910 students
62.7% white, 0.8% American Indian or Alaska Native, 6.5% Black or African American, 3.2% Asian, 14.3% Hispanic/Latino, 12.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 35.4% free, 8.1% reduced Gifted: 26.6%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 55 language arts, 49 math
LPS
Lefler
Lefler Middle School, 1100 S. 48th St. Enrollment: 558 students
57.9% white, 0.7% American Indian or Alaska Native, 9.5% Black or African American, 4.7% Asian, 15.8% Hispanic/Latino, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 11.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 43.7% free, 12.0% reduced Gifted: 13.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 45 language arts, 45 math
LPS
Lux
Lux Middle School, 7800 High St. Enrollment: 789 students
80.0% white, 0.1% American Indian or Alaska Native, 2.7% Black or African American, 3.8% Asian, 7.2% Hispanic/Latino, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 6.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 10.5% free, 6.3% reduced Gifted: 28.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 66 language arts, 68 math
LPS
Mickle
Mickle Middle School, 2500 N. 67th St. Enrollment: 719 students
70.9% white, 0.1% American Indian or Alaska Native, 2.8% Black or African American, 1.5% Asian, 11.8% Hispanic/Latino, 12.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 34.9% free, 9.5% reduced Gifted: 17.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 55 language arts, 53 math
LPS
Moore
Moore Middle School, 8700 Yankee Woods Drive Enrollment: 646 students
86.4% white, 0.6% American Indian or Alaska Native, 0.6% Black or African American, 4.3% Asian, 3.4% Hispanic/Latino, 4.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 7.0% free, 2.3% reduced Gifted: 27.6%
69 language arts, 78 math Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards):
LPS
Park
Park Middle School, 855 S. Eighth St. Enrollment: 833 students
41.2% white, 0.6% American Indian or Alaska Native, 11.9% Black or African American, 6.7% Asian, 30.1% Hispanic/Latino, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 9.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 55.8% free, 10.4% reduced Gifted: 9.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 37 language arts, 37 math
LPS
Pound
Pound Middle School, 4740 S. 45th St. Enrollment: 700 students
67.6% white, 0.6% American Indian or Alaska Native, 4.6% Black or African American, 2.4% Asian, 12.4% Hispanic/Latino, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 12.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 25.7% free, 8.6% reduced Gifted: 22.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 59 language arts, 60 math
LPS
Schoo
Schoo Middle School, 700 Penrose Drive Enrollment: 898 students
63.9% white, 0.4% American Indian or Alaska Native, 7.2% Black or African American, 5.0% Asian, 12.1% Hispanic/Latino, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 11.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 30.3% free, 9.7% reduced Gifted: 15.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 50 language arts, 48 math
LPS
Scott
Scott Middle School, 2200 Pine Lake Road Enrollment: 1,182 students
77.7% white, 0.2% American Indian or Alaska Native, 3.2% Black or African American, 4.6% Asian, 7.2% Hispanic/Latino, 7.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 13.1% free, 4.3% reduced Gifted: 30.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 65 language arts, 70 math
LPS
East
East High School, 1000 S. 70th St. Enrollment: 2,250 students
78.7% white, 0.2% American Indian or Alaska Native, 2.2% Black or African American, 4.6% Asian, 8.4% Hispanic/Latino, 5.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 14.6% free, 5.3% reduced Gifted: 24.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 59 language arts, 58 math, 63 science
LPS
Lincoln High
Lincoln High School, 2229 J St. Enrollment: 2,320 students
42.6% white, 1.7% American Indian or Alaska Native, 11.9% Black or African American, 8.9% Asian, 23.3% Hispanic/Latino, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 11.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 47.5% free, 9.7% reduced Gifted: 15.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 36 language arts, 34 math, 34 science
LPS
North Star
North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd St. Enrollment: 2,243 students
54.9% white, 0.4% American Indian or Alaska Native, 8.7% Black or African American, 6.5% Asian, 21.5% Hispanic/Latino, 7.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 42.1% free, 9.7% reduced Gifted: 10.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 29 language arts, 31 math, 34 science
LPS
Northeast
Northeast High School, 2635 N. 63rd St. Enrollment: 1,869 students
59.4% white, 1.3% American Indian or Alaska Native, 9.7% Black or African American, 2.4% Asian, 17.1% Hispanic/Latino, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 10.0% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 49.9% free, 10.8% reduced Gifted: 10.6%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 32 language arts, 30 math, 34 science
LPS
Southeast
Southeast High School, 2930 S. 37th St. Enrollment: 1,980 students
73.4% white, 1.1% American Indian or Alaska Native, 3.8% Black or African American, 1.2% Asian, 10.6% Hispanic/Latino, 0.3% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 9.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 25.1% free, 7.6% reduced Gifted: 22.6%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 49 language arts, 48 math, 53 science
LPS
Southwest
Southwest High School, 7001 S. 14th St. Enrollment: 2,196 students
76.8% white, 0.2% American Indian or Alaska Native, 3.9% Black or African American, 3.8% Asian, 9.6% Hispanic/Latino, 5.7% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 17.7% free, 5.1% reduced Gifted: 24.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 62 language arts, 58 math, 64 science
LPS
