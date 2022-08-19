From the classroom: Class is in session at Bay High, but at the Lincoln zoo for time being

Zach Hammack K-12 education reporter Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter. Follow Zach Hammack Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

An exciting first week for Lincoln Public Schools.

Not only did the district open its first high school since Lincoln North Star in 2003, it also brought three focus programs on board.

There are still some wrinkles to iron out, as is to be expected.

Construction on Lincoln Northwest continues. Robinson Elementary, the city's newest elementary school, won't open until Aug. 29. And students at Bay High — Rabble Mill's focus program centered on content creation and digital media — won't be in their new digs for a few weeks.

The 45 juniors and 41 seniors signed up for the new program are currently at the Science Focus Program's Lincoln Children's Zoo location while renovations wrap up at The Bay, the multipurpose skatepark and community space where Bay High will eventually be housed.

Construction, which began this month, was delayed because of zoning technicalities and supply chain issues, said Mike Smith, co-executive director of Rabble Mill, the nonprofit that runs the programming at The Bay.

The building is currently in an industrial zone, which carries restrictions on educational land uses, said LPS Director of Operations Scott Wieskamp. That means a zoning change will have to occur before students can get inside.

Luckily, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has already initiated the process to rezone to commercial a swatch of land generally between North Antelope Parkway and North 22nd Street and Y and Vine streets.

The proposal — which would include The Bay — is meant to cover the mixed-used development planned for the former site of the Cushman Motorworks at Vine Street and Antelope Parkway.

The Lincoln/Lancaster County Planning Commission is set to consider the zoning revision at its meeting on Wednesday, but the Lincoln City Council has the final say.

The renovations at The Bay include bringing the space up to LPS standards — like adding a secured entrance — and building out offices, a conference room and recording studios.

The areas where students will actually learn — including a computer lab and the commons space near the coffee shop — are basically ready to go, said Smith.

"We're not really changing the space a ton, which is kind of why it's so frustrating," Smith said.

The zoo and the Science Focus Program have been accommodating to Bay High students in the meantime, said James Blake, director of strategic initiatives and focus programs at LPS.

"The zoo has opened their arms to us," Blake said.

Smith said it could take about a month to wrap up work at The Bay and to finally get kids inside the building.

Bay High is open to juniors and seniors across the city with a capacity for 50 students from each grade. The program offers a variety of unique classes in subjects like photography, videography, coding, design, digital asset creation, digital storytelling and podcasting.

Juniors take classes in the morning while seniors come in the afternoon and the school day will start and end with an optional so-called "misfit period" where students can skate, study or grab a coffee.

While the delays are a "bummer," Smith said the students are excited to get started.

"The kids are so amped," he said. "You look at it, this many kids signing up for an unknown program … I just think the sheer diversity of kids, of schools and even passion for why they're coming to Bay High is really awesome."

Two other focus programs officially started this fall, too: The Bryan College of Health Sciences focus program at Northwest and the Early College and Career Stem program at Northeast. Next year, a business focus program — a partnership between UNL and LPS — will open at Standing Bear High School.

Exciting times, indeed.

Links in the comics

This Sunday, Lincoln High School will appear in newspapers across the country — not for any academic or athletic achievement, but for its mascot.

The Links will receive a shoutout in Paul Trap's comic "Thatababy," which is syndicated by Andrews McMeel Universal in about 100 papers nationally, including the Omaha World-Herald.

Sunday's strip centers around a pseudo-award show called "The Mascoties," recognizing the best — and perhaps most unusual — high school mascots across the country.

Lincoln High was one of six schools to finish runner-up behind another odd mascot — the Irrigators of Newell, South Dakota. The prize: a signed copy of the comic strip for each principal.

Colorful sports nicknames have been celebrated in "Thatababy" over the years, Trap said in an email this week, but this is the first year he's done "The Mascoties."

His interest in unusual nicknames started at Baseball America Magazine, where Trap is an editorial cartoonist. And as he's traveled to ballparks across the country, he's photographed his son — the titular protagonist of "Thatababy" — with over 150 different mascots.

So how did he stumble upon the Links? Trap has a friend whose son attends Lincoln's oldest high school, and the mascot fit the bill.

"It's tremendous," Trap said. "Nontraditional, projects strength and a fantastic alliteration."