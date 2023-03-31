Zach Hammack K-12 education reporter Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter. Follow Zach Hammack Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The results are in.

The deadline for Lincoln Public Schools teachers to turn in their letters of intent for next school year — an early indicator of where things may stand staffing-wise going into the fall — has come and gone.

March 15 was the last day teachers could indicate whether they are staying, resigning, retiring or going on a leave of absence next school year.

And compared to last year at this time, things are looking up.

As of March 16, 248 teachers said they intend to leave the district at the end of the school year, including 79 who said they are retiring. That's down from the 321 who opted to leave at the same time last year.

In total, 3,421 teachers opted to continue their employment, up from 3,277 in 2022. Total leaves of absence requests — in which teachers can take a yearlong sabbatical and return to the district if they choose — were also slightly down from 260 in 2022 to 248 this year.

"We're really pleased that our teachers are deciding to continue on," said Van Price, associate superintendent of human resources.

Still, there is a lot of work left. The district has roughly 300 teacher openings it needs to fill in the coming months. Part of that work includes the usual shuffling of teachers each year to properly balance resources. LPS has already determined each building's staffing needs for the fall — including Standing Bear High School, which opens this fall — Price said.

And certain hard-to-fill areas, like math and special education, will likely remain short-staffed heading into the fall, she added.

Price said the district has benefited from more proactive hiring practices, like handing out more unassigned contracts to candidates — essentially locking them in with LPS by guaranteeing them a position but not placing them in a building until later.

"We've been more proactive because we know it's more competitive now," she said.

Deb Rasmussen, president of the Lincoln Education Association, said she's pleased by the letter-of-intent numbers but is still worried about the profession and the nationwide teacher shortage as a whole.

"We're burning out quality people and we need to figure out ways to retain them," she said.

It should also be noted that the numbers can also change between now and August.

Once the March 15 deadline passes, teachers can still get out of their contract, but it's not guaranteed their request will be granted. The numbers are still a significant increase from 2021, too. That year, just 157 teachers left.

Safety at Saratoga

Here's an example of taking a bad situation, learning from it and making substantive changes.

In September 2021, a fifth grader was struck by a car while in the crosswalk in front of Saratoga Elementary School. I wrote about the girl's scary story last summer and while she wasn't seriously injured, it obviously scarred her and her family.

In response, the city's transportation department and LPS did the right thing by engaging the community and making common-sense changes to the school zone, including lowering the speed limit and shortening the crosswalk at the school.

On Tuesday, the National Center for Safe Routes to School honored the city of Lincoln for the changes with the U.S. Vision Zero for Youth Leadership Award at Saratoga, located near 13th and South streets. Lincoln is just one of five cities to have received the award, which recognizes communities that excel in youth pedestrian and cycling safety.

Nancy Pullen-Seufert, the director of the national center, presented the award to city and school officials, noting the transportation department's work to advance community engagement, infrastructure changes and creation of school zone standards.

Since 2020, the city has improved school zones at 21 schools around Lincoln. The Saratoga project, which wrapped up last fall, included the installation of curb ramps, an additional crosswalk and school zone flashers, reduced speed limits and the extension of a bike lane.

Robert Partida, a transportation planner, said the city worked with LPS to meet with parents and other stakeholders before enacting changes. After the project was completed, students were also taught how to safely navigate crosswalks as they walk or bike from school.

Quick hits

* A reminder that three Lincoln Board of Education races are on the ballot for next Tuesday's primary election. And another reminder: Since there are two candidates in all three races, everyone advances to the May 2 primary.

* The races have seeped into the board room. At Tuesday's regularly scheduled board meeting, two candidates — Emmy Pollen in District 2 and Alaina Brouillette in District 4 — spoke during public comment to share their ideas for the district.

* The races have seeped onto billboards, too. I've already noticed two prominent displays from Piyush Srivastav, Pollen's opponent, on my usual route to work.

2023 Lincoln CIty Primary Election Voter's Guide We reached out to candidates before Lincoln's city election and asked them to provide biographical information and answer questions relevant to the offices they seek. Lincoln Mayor Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird faces two challengers — state Sen. Suzanne Geist and Christian broadcaster Stan Parker — in her run for a second term. Lincoln City Council This year's city elections will put at least three new faces on the City Council, where the four seats which represent districts are on the ballot. Lincoln Board of Education Because there are only two candidates in each district, all the Lincoln Board of Education candidates will advance from the April 4 primary to… Lincoln Airport Authority Five candidates have filed for two open seats on the Lincoln Airport Authority, meaning one will be eliminated in April's primary election.