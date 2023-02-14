The walrus is in full flight in Megan Simsic's classroom.

A Huntington Elementary fifth grader catches the little tusked toy, recites a line from "A Midsummer Night's Dream" and tosses it to one of their classmates, who does the same.

"It sounds very different than the language and English we use today," Simsic says, who is having her students do an activity Monday called "tossing the lines," where they trade off practicing how to speak the flowery language of Shakespeare.

In her English language arts class, students are doing more than just reading and writing: They're reciting, spelling, learning vocabulary — even drawing connections to other subjects, like history and science.

It's part of Amplify CKLA, a new K-6 reading curriculum Lincoln Public Schools plans to implement next school year. LPS is piloting the curriculum at four elementary schools this year: Huntington, Lakeview, Robinson and Wysong.

Amplify CKLA will replace McGraw Hill's Reading Wonders, which has been in place for about 10 years. It takes an equity-minded, cross-curricular approach to reading, drawing connections to other subjects while exposing students to advanced subject matter.

"When we think as adults about when we did Shakespeare, you're probably talking high school. We're exposing 11-year-olds to Shakespeare," said Simsic, who has taught at Huntington for 20 years and piloted Reading Wonders, too.

The learning materials — a mix of print and digital — will cost the district $7.7 million if approved by the Lincoln Board of Education, which is set to give its first reading to Amplify CKLA on Tuesday.

LPS would pay $3.5 million in the first year of full implementation and then $700,000 annually for six years, with an option to renew the curriculum for an additional year.

The new curriculum falls in line with English language arts standards the Nebraska Department of Education adopted in 2021, said Director of Curriculum and Instruction Takako Olson. Those standards and Amplify CKLA draw extensively from the emerging science of reading — the body of scientifically based research that studies how students learn to read.

School districts have until the fall to ensure compliance with the reading standards, although LPS has been working for years to find a new curriculum.

Lisa Oltman, the district's K-6 language arts curriculum specialist, participated in an 18-month fellowship with other curriculum specialists in the state to look at different options. A committee of teachers, administrators and community members eventually landed on Amplify CKLA, a nationally renowned curriculum used in districts like Grand Island, Fairbury and Waverly.

The pilot tested the curriculum at four schools at different socio-economic and student achievement levels. Officials then compared assessment scores with similar schools using Reading Wonders and saw positive results, including with English language learners.

"It's exciting," Oltman said. "I've gone out and I've met with every grade level team — and that is around 80 classroom teachers — and every time I meet them, I ask would you prefer to stick with our core program or would you prefer CKLA and 98% of teachers have said they prefer moving to CKLA."

Unlike Reading Wonders, Amplify CKLA combines all English language arts subjects under one umbrella: reading, writing, grammar, vocabulary, etc.

"All of the skills are connected so it doesn't feel siloed like now we do reading and now we do writing, and now we're going to do grammar," Oltman said. "(Amplify CKLA) really tried to connect all of those pieces in a meaningful way."

The curriculum is split into two strands from kindergarten to second grade: foundational skills (such as listening for sounds and learning positional words) and a knowledge component, in which those skills are used to build knowledge and vocabulary around a certain topic.

There are kindergarten units, for example, on the five senses, plants and American history. The cross-curricular topics threaded into each grade's coursework are meant to supplement learning in other classes. Studies have also shown that knowledge of a topic can improve comprehension.

"It enriches their vocabulary because they see it in science and they see it in social studies," Simsic said.

A lot of the materials are print-based, including textbooks and worksheets that incorporate photos and pictures. The curriculum also comes with decodable readers for younger readers that draw on specific phonics skills students have learned.

Huntington fifth grader Max Long has studied a range of topics this school year — from the Aztecs and Mayans to the Renaissance, Michelangelo, Shakespeare and "Don Quixote."

"It's very fun," Long said. "It really helps me to understand more."

At the end of the day, that's what counts.

"I love this curriculum," Simsic said. "It is incredibly engaging. It is informative and it sparks kind of that natural curiosity in them."