From school cuisine to suspension rates, Lincoln seventh grader an advocate for change

The Scholar Equity Cadre at Lincoln Public Schools is a student-led group focusing on equity, awareness and change in schools and the community.
When Daniel Yoo thinks of diversity, equity and inclusion, many things come to mind.
The wave of anti-Asian hate that has swept the nation in the wake of COVID-19. Racial disparities in school suspensions. The basic responsibility to accept others regardless of race or background.
Voices of Change
The LPS Scholar Equity Cadre has empowered diverse students to use their voice to advocate for others and inspire change. Throughout the school year, the Journal Star will share stories from diverse students in a series of profiles.
The Scott Middle School seventh grader also thinks of something so simple but yet so integral to the human experience: Food.
"Food is like who you are," he said. "Food is an important part of every culture."
Yoo had heard how teachers were incorporating multicultural cuisine into their family and consumer science classes in high schools across Lincoln. So he sent an email to Principal Marco Pedroza asking how Scott could do something similar.
Instead of the usual American fare cooked up in those classes — such as scrambled eggs — why not foods that represent a wide array of cultures?
Pedroza liked the idea; so much so that he forwarded it to his staff — and to LPS Superintendent Steve Joel.
"I thought, 'Man, this is so impactful,'" Pedroza said. "It was something that we were able to talk to our teachers about right away so they could look through their curriculum and find space for it."
That change in something so simple as food is just one example of how Yoo is helping enact change in the district as a member of the Lincoln Public Schools Scholar Equity Cadre, a coalition of diverse middle school and high school students that advises the district on how to advance equity in the classroom.
The 14-year-old first became invested in efforts when he joined Teens Influencing Equity, a club at Scott that organizes the school's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day program and puts on other events, such as a multicultural potluck.
Then last August came an email from the club's sponsors, inviting Yoo to join the districtwide equity cadre.
"From the first time he walked through the door, he fit right in," said Pete Ferguson, a youth development coordinator at LPS who advises the cadre. "He immersed himself, he reflected on things, but he wasn't afraid to speak up."
Yoo is just one of six middle school students on the cadre, comprised mostly of students from all six LPS high schools and its various focus programs.
The cadre meets monthly and has hosted town halls with Joel on topics such as race and social justice after the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020, and most recently held a forum with Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Police Chief Teresa Ewins.
Yoo's experiences on the cadre motivated him to message Pedroza about diversifying the family and consumer science curriculum and to inquire about disparities in the suspension rates in the district.
"I think everybody thinks change has got to be some momentous thing and it is, but it impacts individuals in such a (personal) way," Ferguson said. "The fact that he talked about just food ... that exposes people to something and then it opens up conversations, it opens up dialogue, it opens up the connection.
"We need more of that at the table."
The drive to enact the change he wants to see in the world has been with Yoo since he grew up in South Korea, aware of the geopolitical divides and social injustices of his home region.
He eventually moved with his parents and younger brother to the U.S. in 2018 so his father could pursue his studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Yoo attended Zeman Elementary School, where he learned English, before going to Cavett Elementary in fifth grade. Now, he's a seventh grader advocating for others at Scott and LPS.
The rise in anti-Asian sentiment during the pandemic troubles him. He says many people don't seem aware of attacks on Asians — like the shootings at three Atlanta spas last year that killed eight people, six of whom were Asian women.
"What makes this unknown?" he asked. "Is it because people are just not speaking up, or people are just not interested?"
Yoo believes equity boils down to being comfortable with people for who they are, regardless of race, socio-economic status or other factors.
And the cadre is helping advance that idea, to build a foundation for younger students who will follow them, he said. For Yoo, it's allowed him to enjoy a wider perspective of the world that he didn't realize existed.
Just last month, he was part of a student panel to meet with finalists for the LPS superintendent job. He asked the candidates how LPS would keep the district unified during a time of division in public education.
He believes it's important administrators listen to students because they are the ones that are most impacted by any decision.
But not every student is willing — or able — to speak out. One student summed it up perfectly, Ferguson said: Many students have a plan, they just don't have a platform.
"Daniel has plans," Ferguson said, "And so we need to provide Daniel and other scholars that platform to be engaged and to have their voice elevated and have action taken on it."
