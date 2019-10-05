Twenty students from Lincoln and one from Waverly are among the semifinalists in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced. They are:
Lincoln East High School – Dylan Chapin, Brandon Imig and Celeste Matthes; Lincoln High – Ariana Borlak, Esme Krohn, Luke Moberly and Benjamin Schmaderer; Lincoln North Star – Andrew MacFarlane; Lincoln Southeast – Luke Farritor and Timothy Goldsmith; Lincoln Southwest – Blake Callahan, Even Fulton, Ingrid Gessert, Alexis Hobelman, Tatum Johnson, Tuong Phung and Jordyn Svoboda; Lincoln Pius X – Grace Driewer, Andrew Kotopka and Luke Tomes.
Waverly – Lauren Kasparek.
These high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. About 90 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and about half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.