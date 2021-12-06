 Skip to main content
Fremont, Ogallala win unified bowling championships
Fremont, Ogallala win unified bowling championships

Fremont and Ogallala claimed state championships in unified bowling on Monday.

The finals, including eight team qualifiers in Classes A and B, played out at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln.

Fremont defeated Kearney, Norfolk and Millard North en route to the Class A championship. The only LPS state qualifier, Lincoln Southeast, lost in the quarterfinal round.

Ogallala topped York in the Class B final.

A division of Special Olympics, unified sports pair students with and without disabilities who compete together. The Nebraska School Activities Association has sanctioned state championships in unified bowling since 2016.

It was the second title in unified bowling for Fremont, which also won in 2018.

