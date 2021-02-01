Free COVID-19 testing offered to LPS high school staff and students

Lincoln Public Schools is participating in a pilot with Test Nebraska next week, part of a statewide project designed to help local health department officials determine the prevalence of asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.
The pilot, news of which was shared with LPS parents in a message Monday evening, involves the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Education and Test Nebraska.
Any interested students at the six high schools -- those who are learning remotely and in person -- will be tested at schools. Staff also can be tested.
The program is voluntary -- and part of a pilot that more than 60 schools across the state indicated an interest in, said Nebraska Department of Education spokesman David Jespersen.
Testing started last week at high schools including those in Millard, Bennington and Nebraska City, Jespersen said. Omaha Public Schools indicated an interest but it's unclear if schools there will participate.
The state education and health and human services departments are partnering with local health departments to offer the tests.
Statewide testing volumes peaked in November and since then have declined, which has allowed state education and health and human services officials to offer the pilot, according to state officials.
No more than 300 tests per day can be collected at any one site, to preserve laboratory capacity, according to an email to education officials explaining the pilot.
In addition to helping health officials determine the prevalence of asymptomatic cases, it will allow LPS to adjust safety protocols to further reduce the spread of the virus, district officials said.
"They've been contacting school districts to see if they're interested in screening to answer the question how much asymptomatic spread is there among students?" said LPS Superintendent Steve Joel.
It also will help LPS make planning decisions about the remainder of the school year. On Monday, LPS invited all interested seniors to return fulltime to school, and this will help officials know if it’s safe to allow underclassmen to abandon the staggered schedules they've been using all year.
Joel said it will be another piece of data to help officials determine how safe schools are and to help them back up their decisions.
Bob Rauner, a public health doctor and member of the Lincoln Board of Education who has been pushing for regular testing in schools, said the pilot will give LPS officials a baseline for positivity rates in school.
He said the number of positive cases will be higher than they've seen, because it will include asymptomatic cases. To be helpful, such regular testing needs to continue, he said.
"We were just happy to get on the list," Rauner said.
Participation in the program is voluntary and will be available to all high school students and staff at no cost to families or the school district.
There are a limited number of test kits and testing will be done on a first-come, first-serve basis the week of Feb. 8.
Nurses from Test Nebraska will do a nasal mid-turbinate swab. Collecting a specimen for testing involves inserting a small swab, similar to a Q-Tip, into the front of the nose and is less invasive than swabs typically conducted by Test Nebraska.
Results will be sent securely within 72 hours to the email used for testing registration. Anyone who participates in the testing and does not exhibit symptoms will not have to quarantine while they wait for results, the LPS family letter said.
Anyone who tests positive will be contacted by Test Nebraska and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and will be required to follow LPS isolation protocols.
For more information go lps.org/coronavirus.
There will be two test days at each high school. Staff, in-person and remote learners can test either day. The schedule is:
East High School: Wednesday, Feb. 10, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 11, noon to 4:30 p.m.
Lincoln High School: Wednesday, Feb. 10, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 11, noon to 4:30 p.m.
North Star High School: Tuesday, Feb. 9, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Friday, Feb. 12, noon to 4:30 p.m.
Northeast High School: Wednesday, Feb. 10, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 11, noon to 4:30 p.m.
Southeast High School: Tuesday, Feb. 9, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Friday, Feb. 12, noon to 4:30 p.m.
Southwest High School: Tuesday, Feb. 9, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Friday, Feb. 12, noon to 4:30 p.m.
