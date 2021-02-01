Free COVID-19 testing offered to LPS high school staff and students

No more than 300 tests per day can be collected at any one site, to preserve laboratory capacity, according to an email to education officials explaining the pilot.

In addition to helping health officials determine the prevalence of asymptomatic cases, it will allow LPS to adjust safety protocols to further reduce the spread of the virus, district officials said.

"They've been contacting school districts to see if they're interested in screening to answer the question how much asymptomatic spread is there among students?" said LPS Superintendent Steve Joel.

It also will help LPS make planning decisions about the remainder of the school year. On Monday, LPS invited all interested seniors to return fulltime to school, and this will help officials know if it’s safe to allow underclassmen to abandon the staggered schedules they've been using all year.

Joel said it will be another piece of data to help officials determine how safe schools are and to help them back up their decisions.

Bob Rauner, a public health doctor and member of the Lincoln Board of Education who has been pushing for regular testing in schools, said the pilot will give LPS officials a baseline for positivity rates in school.