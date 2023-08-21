Mothers, day care employees and even a high school student made up a group of 11 students who spent the last six weeks training to become better and more knowledgeable child care providers.

Now, each will set off to care for Lincoln’s smallest citizens.

The nonprofit Lincoln Littles celebrated its first-ever class of graduates from its Childcare Teacher Foundation Class, which started in mid-July, at a small ceremony Monday evening at the Lincoln Community Foundation with families, instructors and owners of local day care centers.

The class was created to attract more people to the workforce and help those interested in joining the field have a smooth transition into child care. The course is completely free and teaches participants the basics of child care and allows them to become CPR certified.

So far, the program has done exactly what it was intended for, said Lameakia Collier, wellness workforce navigator at Lincoln Littles who was hired to create the program.

“I'm feeling really hopeful for the future of early childhood here in Lincoln,” Collier said. “I think this class helps restore the joy back into it.”

Collier will lead the next group of students starting in early October, with applications closing Sept. 15. Classes will run in the evenings on Mondays and Wednesdays until Nov. 15.

The program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act through the Nebraska Department of Labor, which in part provides funding to organizations and programs that help recruit more teachers and nurses to the state. Nebraska received a total of $1.04 billion in Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Funds from the act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One thing Collier was especially proud of about the program was the diversity of the students. Monday’s 11 graduates included nine people who were Hispanic or Latino and one who was Arabic, Collier said.

“Six weeks ago, these beautiful, incredible individuals walked into the class from diverse cultures with beautiful languages, bringing in an array of professional and rich life experiences,” Collier said. “Some were nervous, unsure about what the class would entail, yet they were extremely eager to learn.”

Jumana Al Ebraheim originally taught kindergarten in Yemen. Now, she is using this program as her first step to later receiving a bachelor's degree in some form of early childhood education. First, she plans to pursue an associate's degree.

A majority of the students were part of five child care centers that sent employees to participate in the program, including Las Abejitas Bilingual Education Center and Abuelitita’s Daycare.

Melanie Vega, a 20-year-old student in the class, started working at Las Abejitas in June and joined the class because she wanted to expand her child care capabilities quickly.

Vega, who has a young daughter herself, was also attracted to the program because of a $5,000 stipend provided to parents of young children for child care tuition at the completion of the class. The program will also help pay for child care during class time if needed.

“I think it was super beneficial,” Vega said. “It really motivated me and got me excited to come to class every week.”

Veronica Artiaga owns Abuelitita’s Daycare and had two employees in the graduating class. Because she found the program to be so beneficial, she’s planning to have six more staff members join the next class this fall.

“I believe an employee can always have better knowledge and sharpen more of their skills, especially if they already have life skills integrated naturally, like if they have children and they’re mothers,” Artiaga said. “It's always good to learn more and more.”

Top Journal Star photos for August 2023