You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fourth teacher tests positive for COVID-19
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Fourth teacher tests positive for COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}

A teacher at Adams Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19, the fourth teacher to test positive since staff came back to school last week.

LPS sent a note to staff Saturday letting them know of the positive case. One person who had close contact with the teacher is quarantining, said Eric Weber, associate superintendent of human resources.

On Friday, two teachers tested positive, one at Dawes Middle School and one at Lincoln High School. Contact tracers found that four people at Dawes had close contact with the teacher who tested positive and needed to quarantine. No one had close contact with the teacher at Lincoln High.

12 LPS staff quarantining after 3 teachers test positive

The first positive test was at Hill Elementary School on July 27, before all teachers reported back to work, though teachers had been in and out of the buildings for professional development. Contact tracers determined five people had had close contact and were quarantined. None of them experienced any symptoms and all are back at school now, LPS officials said.

LPS officials don’t think any of the teachers who tested positive were exposed at school, and said the protocols they’ve put in place worked well.

But those positive cases and quarantining of those who came in close contact — a total of 14 at this point — all happened before students were back in the buildings.

School starts Wednesday, though LPS officials announced Monday that remote learning won’t begin until Aug. 17 to give teachers more time to prepare.

Milestones in Lincoln and Nebraska's coronavirus fight

See the top stories on coronavirus in Lincoln and Nebraska since the pandemic first affected the area in March.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press
  • Updated

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Majority of Nebraska teachers surveyed think it's not safe to open schools in their districts
Education logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

View Comments
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: LPS administrators' back-to-school carpool karaoke

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News