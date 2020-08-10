Fourth teacher tests positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A teacher at Adams Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19, the fourth teacher to test positive since staff came back to school last week.

LPS sent a note to staff Saturday letting them know of the positive case. One person who had close contact with the teacher is quarantining, said Eric Weber, associate superintendent of human resources.

On Friday, two teachers tested positive, one at Dawes Middle School and one at Lincoln High School. Contact tracers found that four people at Dawes had close contact with the teacher who tested positive and needed to quarantine. No one had close contact with the teacher at Lincoln High.

The first positive test was at Hill Elementary School on July 27, before all teachers reported back to work, though teachers had been in and out of the buildings for professional development. Contact tracers determined five people had had close contact and were quarantined. None of them experienced any symptoms and all are back at school now, LPS officials said.

LPS officials don’t think any of the teachers who tested positive were exposed at school, and said the protocols they’ve put in place worked well.