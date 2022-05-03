Four to interview for vacated SCC board seat

The Southeast Community College Board of Governors will interview four people to finish out the term vacated by the death of longtime member Jim Garver in March.
Kristi Chambers, Richard LeBlanc, J.P. Caruso and Penny McCord will interview with the board on May 17 before the community college's governance body selects a replacement.
A fifth applicant was determined to not live in District 4, which cuts across central Lincoln and represents a swath of western Lancaster County, and was not advanced as a finalist.
Applicants were required to be registered voter, have lived in District 4 for at least six months, and can't be members of any elected or appointed board that deals with education.
The requirements also stipulate they cannot be employed by SCC.
"I think we had some really excellent applicants," said board Chair Neal Stenberg. "I was really pleased with the outcome of that."
The finalists who will interview include:
* Kristi Chambers, a curriculum specialist for the Community Learning Centers at Lincoln Public Schools.
* Richard LeBlanc, former executive director of the Nebraska Board of Educational Lands and Funds.
* J.P. Caruso, the coordinator for the International Baccalaureate program at Lincoln High School.
* Penny McCord, a former educator and tech industry executive at Compaq.
Garver, who died March 30 at the age of 71, served on the SCC Board of Governors for 13 years after sitting on the Lincoln Board of Education for 20 years.
Because his death occurred after the deadline to remove names from the primary election, District 4 voters will see Garver's name on their ballot.
Following the primary, however, a vacancy for the position will be declared, which means candidates can petition the Nebraska Secretary of State's office to appear on the November general election ballot.
Petitioners will be required to collect a number of signatures equal to 10% of voters who cast ballots in District 4 during the 2020 presidential election before Sept. 1.
Breaking down Nebraska's colleges and universities
Bellevue University
Bellevue University, Bellevue
Pell grant students: 42%
Students with federal loans: 39%
Average annual cost: $15,616
8-year graduation rate: 46%
Median debt: $20,865
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 29%
Average earnings after 10 years: $56,762
Courtesy photo
Bryan College of Health Sciences
Bryan College of Health Sciences, Lincoln
Pell grant students: 38%
Students with federal loans: 74%
Average annual cost: $26,122
8-year graduation rate: 76%
Median debt: $26,060
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 47%
Average earnings after 10 years: $59,446
Geoff Johnson, Bryan College of Health Sciences Facebook page
Central Community College
Central Community College, Grand Island
Pell grant students: 51%
Students with federal loans: 33%
Average annual cost: $8,235
8-year graduation rate: 48%
Median debt: $7,250
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 40%
Average earnings after 10 years: $34,795
Central Community College Facebook page
Chadron State College
Chadron State College, Chadron
Pell grant students: 39%
Students with federal loans: 57%
Average annual cost: $14,268
8-year graduation rate: 44%
Median debt: $19,295
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 36%
Average earnings after 10 years: $43,869
Courtesy photo
CHI Health School of Radiologic Technology
CHI Health School of Radiologic Technology, Omaha
Pell grant students: not listed
Students with federal loans: not listed
Average annual cost: not listed
3-year graduation rate: 93%
Median debt: not listed
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): not listed
Average earnings after 10 years: $35,526
Courtesy photo
Clarkson College
Clarkson College, Omaha
Pell grant students: 28%
Students with federal loans: 69%
Average annual cost: $20,123
8-year graduation rate: 73%
Median debt: $25,500
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 45%
Average earnings after 10 years: $59,883
Andrew Marinkovich, Clarkson College courtesy photo
College of Hair Design
College of Hair Design-Downtown, Lincoln
Pell grant students: 51%
Students with federal loans: 57%
Average annual cost: $14,025
18-month graduation rate: 61%
Median debt: $12,000
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 30%
Average earnings after 10 years: $22,684
College of Hair Design courtesy photo
College of Saint Mary
College of Saint Mary, Omaha
Pell grant students: 34%
Students with federal loans: 55%
Average annual cost: $14,325
8-year graduation rate: 60%
Median debt: $25,500
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 30%
Average earnings after 10 years: $48,273
Courtesy photo
Concordia University
Concordia University-Nebraska, Seward
Pell grant students: 29%
Students with federal loans: 71%
Average annual cost: $20,763
8-year graduation rate: 67%
Median debt: $26,000
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 48%
Average earnings after 10 years: $45,784
Courtesy photo
Creighton University
Creighton University, Omaha
Pell grant students: 13%
Students with federal loans: 51%
Average annual cost: $31,400
8-year graduation rate: 76%
Median debt: $24,369
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 49%
Average earnings after 10 years: $66,524
Courtesy photo
Doane University
Doane University, Crete
Pell grant students: 30%
Students with federal loans: 93%
Average annual cost: $26,507
8-year graduation rate: 62%
Median debt: $25,000
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 36%
Average earnings after 10 years: $48,203
Courtesy photo
Hastings College
Hastings College, Hastings
Pell grant students: 33%
Students with federal loans: 75%
Average annual cost: $21,670
8-year graduation rate: 59%
Median debt: $26,809
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 42%
Average earnings after 10 years: $48,198
Hastings College
Joseph's College Cosmetology
Joseph's College Cosmetology, Lincoln
Pell grant students: 78%
Students with federal loans: 88%
Average annual cost: $9,445
18-month graduation rate: 62%
Median debt: $12,000
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 24%
Average earnings after 10 years: $22,698
Joseph's College courtesy photo
Metro Community College
Metropolitan Community College, Omaha
Pell grant students: 42%
Students with federal loans: 16%
Average annual cost: $4,295
8-year graduation rate: 15%
Median debt: $7,891
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 23%
Average earnings after 10 years: $35,108
Courtesy photo
Midland University
Midland University, Fremont
Pell grant students: 39%
Students with federal loans: 84%
Average annual cost: $21,128
8-year graduation rate: 58%
Median debt: $26,000
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 36%
Average earnings after 10 years: $50,032
AP file photo
Mid-Plains Community College
Mid-Plains Community College, North Platte
Pell grant students: 39%
Students with federal loans: 31%
Average annual cost: $6,553
8-year graduation rate: 29%
Median debt: $8,885
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 36%
Average earnings after 10 years: $33,361
Mid-Plains Facebook page
Nebraska Christian College
Nebraska Christian College of Hope International University, Papillion
Pell grant students: not listed
Students with federal loans: not listed
Average annual cost: $21,372
8-year graduation rate: 40%
Median debt: not listed
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): not listed
Average earnings after 10 years: $41,202
Nebraska Christian College Facebook page
Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture
Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, Curtis
Pell grant students: 31%
Students with federal loans: 33%
Average annual cost: $13,108
8-year graduation rate: 49%
Median debt: $21,362
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 48%
Average earnings after 10 years: $52,360
Courtesy photo
Nebraska Indian Community College
Nebraska Indian Community College, Macy
Pell grant students: 76%
Students with federal loans: 0%
Average annual cost: $12,866
8-year graduation rate: 10%
Median debt: not listed
Began repayment after two years (making progress or paid in full): not listed
Average earnings after 10 years: not listed
Nebraska Indian Community College Facebook page
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health, Omaha
Pell grant students: 32%
Students with federal loans: 78%
Average annual cost: $25,311
8-year graduation rate: 77%
Median debt: $25,000
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 42%
Average earnings after 10 years: $56,533
Courtesy photo
Nebraska Wesleyan University
Nebraska Wesleyan University, Lincoln
Pell grant students: 33%
Students with federal loans: 71%
Average annual cost: $23,847
8-year graduation rate: 67%
Median debt: $26,966
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 44%
Average earnings after 10 years: $52,697
Nebraska Wesleyan Facebook page
Northeast Community College
Northeast Community College, Norfolk
Pell grant students: 46%
Students with federal loans: 43%
Average annual cost: $8,749
8-year graduation rate: 44%
Median debt: $11,000
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 41%
Average earnings after 10 years: $37,858
Northeast Community College Facebook page
Peru State College
Peru State College, Peru
Pell grant students: 52%
Students with federal loans: 68%
Average annual cost: $14,058
8-year graduation rate: 46%
Median debt: $22,119
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 24%
Average earnings after 10 years: $42,121
Journal Star file photo
Southeast Community College
Southeast Community College, Lincoln
Pell grant students: 45%
Students with federal loans: 77%
Average annual cost: $9,059
8-year graduation rate: 31%
Median debt: $4,818
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 32%
Average earnings after 10 years: $40,861
Journal Star file photo
Union College
Union College, Lincoln
Pell grant students: 43%
Students with federal loans: 87%
Average annual cost: $22,497
8-year graduation rate: 51%
Median debt: $27,000
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 33%
Average earnings after 10 years: $45,198
Journal Star file photo
University of Nebraska at Kearney
University of Nebraska at Kearney, Kearney
Pell grant students: 42%
Students with federal loans: 50%
Average annual cost: $16,017
8-year graduation rate: 59%
Median debt: $19,250
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 42%
Average earnings after 10 years: $46,054
Courtesy photo
University of Nebraska Medical Center
University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha
Pell grant students: not listed
Students with federal loans: not listed
Average annual cost: not listed
8-year graduation rate: 94%
Median debt: $15,000
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 65%
Average earnings after 10 years: $73,342
UNMC Facebook page
University of Nebraska at Omaha
University of Nebraska at Omaha, Omaha
Pell grant students: 41%
Students with federal loans: 38%
Average annual cost: $14,040
8-year graduation rate: 50%
Median debt: $19,500
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 34%
Average earnings after 10 years: $50,131
Ryan Henriksen, UNO courtesy photo
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lincoln
Pell grant students: 25%
Students with federal loans: 46%
Average annual cost: $17,208
8-year graduation rate: 68%
Median debt: $21,362
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 48%
Average earnings after 10 years: $52,360
Journal Star file photo
Wayne State College
Wayne State College, Wayne
Pell grant students: 38%
Students with federal loans: 62%
Average annual cost: $13,765
8-year graduation rate: 52%
Median debt: $20,400
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 40%
Average earnings after 10 years: $43,727
Wayne State College courtesy photo
Western Nebraska Community College
Western Nebraska Community College, Scottsbluff
Pell grant students: 46%
Students with federal loans: 19%
Average annual cost: $5,339
8-year graduation rate: 30%
Median debt: $9,203
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 37%
Average earnings after 10 years: $34,452
Western Nebraska Community College Facebook page
York College
York College, York
Pell grant students: 49%
Students with federal loans: 70%
Average annual cost: $16,961
8-year graduation rate: 49%
Median debt: $24,000
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 22%
Average earnings after 10 years: $33,777
York College Facebook page
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or
cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.