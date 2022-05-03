Four to interview for vacated SCC board seat

The Southeast Community College Board of Governors will interview four people to finish out the term vacated by the death of longtime member Jim Garver in March.

Kristi Chambers, Richard LeBlanc, J.P. Caruso and Penny McCord will interview with the board on May 17 before the community college's governance body selects a replacement.

A fifth applicant was determined to not live in District 4, which cuts across central Lincoln and represents a swath of western Lancaster County, and was not advanced as a finalist.

Applicants were required to be registered voter, have lived in District 4 for at least six months, and can't be members of any elected or appointed board that deals with education.

The requirements also stipulate they cannot be employed by SCC.

"I think we had some really excellent applicants," said board Chair Neal Stenberg. "I was really pleased with the outcome of that."

The finalists who will interview include:

* Kristi Chambers, a curriculum specialist for the Community Learning Centers at Lincoln Public Schools.

* Richard LeBlanc, former executive director of the Nebraska Board of Educational Lands and Funds.

* J.P. Caruso, the coordinator for the International Baccalaureate program at Lincoln High School.

* Penny McCord, a former educator and tech industry executive at Compaq.

Garver, who died March 30 at the age of 71, served on the SCC Board of Governors for 13 years after sitting on the Lincoln Board of Education for 20 years.

Because his death occurred after the deadline to remove names from the primary election, District 4 voters will see Garver's name on their ballot.

Following the primary, however, a vacancy for the position will be declared, which means candidates can petition the Nebraska Secretary of State's office to appear on the November general election ballot.

Petitioners will be required to collect a number of signatures equal to 10% of voters who cast ballots in District 4 during the 2020 presidential election before Sept. 1.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

