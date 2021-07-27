 Skip to main content
Four Lincoln companies net bids for projects at new high schools
Four Lincoln companies net bids for projects at new high schools

  • Updated
Northwest High School, 7.23

The last major beam of Lincoln Northwest High School is hoisted into place Friday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Lincoln Northwest High School topping ceremony, Friday, July 23, 2021.

Four Lincoln companies were tabbed to lead projects at Lincoln Public Schools' two new high schools as part of the latest bid package approved Tuesday.

The Lincoln Board of Education gave the green light to five bids at its Tuesday meeting, which will come out of the district's 2020 bond fund, for projects at Lincoln Northwest and Standing Bear High.

The largest of the bids is for $830,000 to the Lincoln architectural firm Clark & Enersen for architectural design and engineering work that's already mostly complete at the shared athletic complexes planned at the two schools.

The Clark & Enersen bid is the only one of the five that does not fall under the district's guaranteed maximum price agreed upon by Hausmann Construction, the construction manager for the two high schools, said LPS Director of Operations Scott Wieskamp.

Last major piece of Lincoln Northwest High School hoisted into place

That agreement is $123.8 million, and if costs exceed that total, Hausmann would foot the bill. There is also a $3.2 million contingency fee for unanticipated costs.

Here are the other bids approved Tuesday: 

* $652,300 to Gregg Electric Co. of Lincoln for electrical work at Standing Bear High.

That includes walkway and parking lot lighting at the school, as well as some of the lighting inside the school, Wieskamp said.

With second draft imminent, more Nebraska school districts rally against proposed health education standards

* $328,946 to Nebraska Nursery & Color Garden of Lincoln for landscaping and seeding work at Standing Bear High — think trees, shrubs and other plants around the school.

Wieskamp said a lot of those include native plants that require minimal maintenance in line with the district's sustainability goals.

* $321,782 to Millard Sprinkler of Omaha and HEP Inc., a Lincoln plumbing company, for irrigation installations at both schools.

That includes sprinklers for the schools and their athletic fields and the pipes to feed those sprinklers.

* $75,924 to Williams Restoration Co. of Papillion for expansion controls at both schools — basically materials designed to give sidewalks and driveways breathing room as concrete shifts in changing weather

Wahoo school board president faces recall effort amid health standards firestorm

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

Education reporter/Night content coordinator

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

