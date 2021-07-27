Four Lincoln companies net bids for projects at new high schools

Four Lincoln companies were tabbed to lead projects at Lincoln Public Schools' two new high schools as part of the latest bid package approved Tuesday.

The Lincoln Board of Education gave the green light to five bids at its Tuesday meeting, which will come out of the district's 2020 bond fund, for projects at Lincoln Northwest and Standing Bear High.

The largest of the bids is for $830,000 to the Lincoln architectural firm Clark & Enersen for architectural design and engineering work that's already mostly complete at the shared athletic complexes planned at the two schools.

The Clark & Enersen bid is the only one of the five that does not fall under the district's guaranteed maximum price agreed upon by Hausmann Construction, the construction manager for the two high schools, said LPS Director of Operations Scott Wieskamp.

That agreement is $123.8 million, and if costs exceed that total, Hausmann would foot the bill. There is also a $3.2 million contingency fee for unanticipated costs.

Here are the other bids approved Tuesday:

* $652,300 to Gregg Electric Co. of Lincoln for electrical work at Standing Bear High.