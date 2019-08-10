The Lincoln Education Association-Retired and Union Bank and Trust have awarded four $1,000 scholarships to Taylor Boshart, Brooke Dowding, Hailey Greene and Travis Henninger.
Boshart was a 2012 Lincoln Southeast graduate, majoring in elementary education K-6 and secondary science 7-12. Her degree will be from Doane. Taylor will be student teaching in the fall of 2019. She is a member of the Alpha Chi National College Honor Society. Boshart volunteers with the Malone Center, People’s City Mission and Southeast High School activities.
Dowding graduated from Lincoln Southwest in 2015 and plans to be an elementary and special education educator. She studied at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Brooke will be doing her student teaching in the fall of 2019. She has been on the dean’s list and is a member of the National Society of Collegiate Scholars. Dowding is involved with the UNL Reading Center Tutoring Program and volunteers in Immigration Education of Amsterdam and the Community Learning Center at Belmont Elementary as a club leader. She has studied abroad.
Greene, who graduated from Lincoln Southeast in 2015, will be student teaching in the fall of 2019 in elementary education and special education K-6. She also has a minor as a child, youth and family specialist. She attends UNL. Her honors include the dean’s list and Student Council for Exceptional Children. Hailey volunteers with the Special Olympics, UNL Reading Center Tutoring Program and Phi Mu Zeta Gamma.
Henninger graduated from Lincoln Southeast in 2015 and is seeking an endorsement in health and physical education, K-12 from Doane. Travis will be student teaching in the fall of 2019. He was a Doane baseball athlete. He volunteers with Lincoln Children’s Zoo, Irving Middle School Summer Youth Camp and Southeast High School Baseball Youth Camp.