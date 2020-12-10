Four additional videos with racist content surface at three Lincoln high schools

Two days after video of East High students using racist language spread on social media, administrators at three high schools were alerted to four more videos with racist content Thursday.
LPS Student Services Director Russ Uhing said students shared the additional videos with administrators at East, Southeast and Southwest on Thursday, something he suspects happened at least in part because of the first East video, which was widely shared on social media, and prompted messages home to parents and news stories.
Uhing said administrators are looking into all of the newly reported videos to figure out when they were shot and will talk to the students involved and their parents. All four videos included racist language, he said.
So far, however, none of the videos appear to have spread as widely on social media, nor have they caused the disruption at school that the video did on Tuesday. Because of that, administrators don't plan to send family messages about the videos. Uhing stressed that could change, depending on what they learn about what happened.
The video that surfaced Tuesday afternoon involving three East students began to spread quickly, something apparent to school administrators because of the number of students reporting it to staff and talking about it at school.
“There was a fair amount of communication with LPS,” he said. “People alert us to the fact that it’s widespread on social media.”
LPS officials think the video was taken “a while back” though Uhing said it’s still unclear exactly when it was shot. It also happened outside of school, but because it affected the learning environment at school, East administrators decided they needed to act.
“None of (the videos) were OK, but what was the impact on the building?” Uhing said.
A district-created cultural response team came to East on Wednesday to be available to students if they wanted to talk, and teachers read a prepared statement to all classes.
Administrators also had a safety concern after someone posted the addresses of the students in the video on social media. LPS officials said police are handling those safety concerns.
Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said none of the families have reported threats or incidents of harassment, although one parent did report that identifying information had been posted with concerns the students had been “doxxed.”
Whenever school officials deal with social media posts — and they do frequently — two factors influence how they act: safety concerns the information creates and the disruption it causes at school.
The action administrators take is related more to that than whether something happened on or off school grounds, Uhing said.
It’s possible some social media incidents might involve discipline, but administrators also help students problem-solve with parents, or put educational or safety plans in place to help students learn from their actions or to prevent something from happening at school, he said.
Part of the education process, which needs to involve parents, is helping kids understand what is and isn’t appropriate to post online — and that what gets out there can last forever, he said.
LPS to bring in members of the public to advise administrators on handling racially charged incidents
