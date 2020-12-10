Four additional videos with racist content surface at three Lincoln high schools

Two days after video of East High students using racist language spread on social media, administrators at three high schools were alerted to four more videos with racist content Thursday.

LPS Student Services Director Russ Uhing said students shared the additional videos with administrators at East, Southeast and Southwest on Thursday, something he suspects happened at least in part because of the first East video, which was widely shared on social media, and prompted messages home to parents and news stories.

Uhing said administrators are looking into all of the newly reported videos to figure out when they were shot and will talk to the students involved and their parents. All four videos included racist language, he said.

So far, however, none of the videos appear to have spread as widely on social media, nor have they caused the disruption at school that the video did on Tuesday. Because of that, administrators don't plan to send family messages about the videos. Uhing stressed that could change, depending on what they learn about what happened.

The video that surfaced Tuesday afternoon involving three East students began to spread quickly, something apparent to school administrators because of the number of students reporting it to staff and talking about it at school.