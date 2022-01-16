Founding director of Lincoln public education advocacy group stepping down

The founding executive director of Stand for Schools, a Lincoln-based public education advocacy group, is stepping down.
Ann Hunter-Pirtle is leaving the position at the nonprofit to take a role as a fellow with the Federation of American Scientists, a think tank based in Washington, D.C, according to a Friday news release.
Stand For Schools was created in 2016 "to advance public education in Nebraska." The organization works with the community and lawmakers to advocate for public education and to promote equity, improve student outcomes, and ensure schools have the funding and resources they need, the news release said.
"I am proud of what Stand For Schools has accomplished, and I have never been prouder of the vital work of public school educators and students across our state," said Hunter-Pirtle, whose father Pat Hunter-Pirtle is director of secondary education at Lincoln Public Schools.
Daniel Russel, deputy executive director, will step in as interim executive director while Stand For Schools conducts a search for its next leader.
