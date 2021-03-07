Former teacher leaves half a million dollars to expand LPS services for students with special needs

He understood she was protective of her money and how she spent it because she’d grown up during the Depression.

About eight years ago, she moved from her home in east Lincoln to The Legacy. Stevens continued to visit her each Wednesday — even after she moved to a memory unit — until the day before she died.

He misses his friend.

"It comes to point, you do this for many, many years — every Wednesday I’d go over there ... and all of a sudden it ends."

May began working for Campbell after she moved to The Legacy.

The former teacher didn't want May there at first, but that changed.

"She had such a fun personality — once she let you in," May said.

May took her shopping (one of her favorite pastimes), for cherry pie and coffee at Village Inn, for a boat ride in Brownville and to Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha.

She saw pictures of Miss Pat’s parents and her niece, learned that she loved potatoes because they raised them on her father’s farm.