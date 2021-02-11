Former student alleges LPS didn't treat him for concussion he got playing football

A 21-year-old man is suing Lincoln Public Schools, alleging coaches and other staff at Lincoln Northeast High School failed to protect him — and let him continue to play football — after he suffered a concussion.

Hunter Cramer played on Northeast's freshman football team in 2013 and suffered concussions during the season, according to the lawsuit filed in Lancaster County District Court.

His mom told someone — the lawsuit doesn’t say who — at LPS that her son had suffered a head injury, but no coaches, teachers or administrators tested him or put him in concussion protocol, the suit alleges.

On Dec. 13, 2013, Cramer was diagnosed with a closed head injury that the suit alleges was caused by the district’s negligence for failing to provide medical attention and allowing him to continue to play football.

Jim Gessford, an attorney representing the district, said the district is investigating the allegations, although LPS had yet to be served with a summons on the lawsuit.

Cramer is seeking compensation for medical and hospital expenses, loss of earning capacity and for pain and suffering.

Protocols for dealing with students who suffer concussions were changing about the time the lawsuit says Cramer was injured.