Former state education board member files for regents' seat

A former member of the Nebraska State Board of Education is seeking a seat on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

Kathy Wilmot of Beaver City filed for the District 7 seat representing 45 counties of western Nebraska and the Panhandle on Monday.

University of Nebraska Board of Regents

Regent Bob Phares of North Platte, the current Board of Regents chair, was appointed to the seat in 2006 and later won reelection in 2010 and 2016, but announced he'll not seek a third full term.

Wilmot represented District 7 on the state education board for eight years, and has worked as a teacher, an Equal Opportunity Commission investigator, and as a training and accreditation manager for the Kansas Department of Corrections.

She holds a graduate degree from NU.

"The taxpayers of western Nebraska are hard-working people. They want their children to have access to an affordable, academic education that provides them with the knowledge necessary to successfully deal with the professions and changes they will encounter in life," she said in a statement.

"Parents are not interested in paying expensive tuitions for indoctrination; they want quality education," Wilmot added.

State Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg and Nolan Gurnsey of Sutherland are also running for the District 7 seat. They'll square off in the May 10 primary, where the top two vote getters will advance to the November general election.

Former state Sen. Mike Groene withdrew from the race after allegations surfaced that he took inappropriate photos of a female staffer.

Incumbent Paul Kenney of Kearney has one challenger in District 6, the only other Regents seat up this year.

Julie Kehnke of Grand Island will oppose Kenney for a six-year term in the November general election.

