Former NU system president dies, leaves lasting impact in Nebraska

L. Dennis Smith, president of the University of Nebraska system from 1994 to 2004, died Monday.
Smith, 83, died in his home state at the Indiana University Arnett Hospital.
Though not a native Nebraskan, he had a huge impact on the NU system, current NU administrators said.
“President Smith led our university system through a period of significant growth and change, never taking his focus off students and the needs of our state,” current NU system president Ted Carter said in a written statement. “He took great pride in the quality of the university and was a passionate advocate for faculty, research and academic freedom.
"When he stepped down after 10 years in the role, President Smith said he hoped he was leaving the university better than when he began. I can say with confidence that he did.”
As NU president, he advanced partnerships with Nebraska businesses to help form the Gallup Leadership Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the Peter Kiewit Institute at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Additionally, he helped raise $727 million for scholarships, faculty endowed chairs and NU facilities.
Smith retired in 2004, but his science background led him to becoming a faculty member at the UNL School of Biological Sciences.
Early in life, Smith aspired to be a jazz musician. He initially majored in music at Indiana University and played the trombone in the marching band. But he later switched tracks and earned bachelor’s degrees in zoology and chemistry and a doctorate in experimental embryology.
Smith’s research on cell division in frogs was fundamental for three scientists who won a Nobel Prize in medicine. Smith published nearly 100 research papers, and he conducted research for NASA about the effects of zero gravity on a body when it returns to Earth.
Additionally, he was the dean of the School of Biological Sciences at the University of California at Irvine and also was a professor in the department of biological science at Purdue University. He also held positions at the Woods Hole Marine Biological Laboratory and the Argonne National Laboratory.
His tenure as president helped move the NU system forward. Competitive research funding more than doubled during his time at NU. In 2002, he received the Award for Scientific Freedom and Responsibility for distinguished contributions to developmental biology and leadership and advocacy on education. The American Association for the Advancement of Science recognized him for his work in science, education and in defense of academic freedom.
“I enjoyed my relationship with him tremendously, and admired his determination to protect academic freedom, strengthen the commitment to research across the university, and pioneer efforts in public-private partnerships,” University of Nebraska at Kearney Chancellor Doug Kristensen said in a written statement. “He renewed and ignited the push for NU research and attention associated with scholarly activity, and deserves to be remembered for a decade of great achievement for Nebraska.”
Though he chose a different career path, Smith's passion for music remained. He enjoyed all kinds of music and sang as in the church choir at the Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church of Naples, Florida.
Smith was also a man of faith. He volunteered on numerous church committees, and while he worked at UC-Irvine, he raised money to build the Laguna Niguel Presbyterian Church in California.
Funeral services will be held Friday morning in Brookston, Indiana. The family requests donations to the Shriners Hospitals for Children or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in lieu of flowers.
FAMOUS UNL ALUMNI
Contact the writer at eseline@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223