Former NU system president dies, leaves lasting impact in Nebraska

Early in life, Smith aspired to be a jazz musician. He initially majored in music at Indiana University and played the trombone in the marching band. But he later switched tracks and earned bachelor’s degrees in zoology and chemistry and a doctorate in experimental embryology.

Smith’s research on cell division in frogs was fundamental for three scientists who won a Nobel Prize in medicine. Smith published nearly 100 research papers, and he conducted research for NASA about the effects of zero gravity on a body when it returns to Earth.

Additionally, he was the dean of the School of Biological Sciences at the University of California at Irvine and also was a professor in the department of biological science at Purdue University. He also held positions at the Woods Hole Marine Biological Laboratory and the Argonne National Laboratory.

His tenure as president helped move the NU system forward. Competitive research funding more than doubled during his time at NU. In 2002, he received the Award for Scientific Freedom and Responsibility for distinguished contributions to developmental biology and leadership and advocacy on education. The American Association for the Advancement of Science recognized him for his work in science, education and in defense of academic freedom.