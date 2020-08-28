Former North Star principal named LPS's director of equity

Vann Price, a longtime Lincoln Public Schools teacher, principal and district administrator, has been named director of equity diversity and inclusion, a new position that she will assume along with her current duties as a human resources supervisor.
In her new role, Price will work closely with district leaders to address equity issues and recommend equity-related policies — a topic LPS officials have made a priority in recent years and have put even more focus on since the social unrest this summer.
The new position was created in addition to the equity, diversity and multicultural administrator, a job held by Walter Powell, who replaced LPS veteran Thomas Christie when he retired.
Superintendent Steve Joel said he knew the tension and unrest would directly affect schools, and he wanted the work LPS was doing to truly make a difference.
“We decided we needed to strengthen and support the work Walter does. It’s more work than one person can do,” he said. “We want it to truly be a priority, not a sound bite.”
Price will be part of the district’s exec team — top-level executives that have traditionally included three associate superintendents and an assistant superintendent. During the pandemic, Joel also added Communications Director Mindy Burbach and Technology Officer Kirk Langer to the exec team.
The only salary changes as a result of the expanded exec team, is for Price, who became a director and will make $153,334, a $10,000 raise from her current job as supervisor of secondary personnel services, where she recruits and hires middle school and high school teachers.
Powell and Price will work closely together, and Joel said he’s also asked Pete Ferguson, the district’s youth development team coordinator, to help.
"All you can do in an environment like this is to ask busy people to take on more assignments and that’s essentially what we’re doing,” he said.
Powell is working with the Great Lakes Equity Center, a federally funded equity-assistance organization that is doing an “equity audit” on the district, Joel said. He also works directly with families and students and heads up a cultural proficiency crisis team that works on issues that arise.
Price will focus on recruiting a more diverse staff and will be a liaison with schools, for which she is particularly well-suited as former principal of North Star High School, he said. She understands what’s happening in schools, as well as the responsibilities of district administrators.
Two years ago, LPS officials made equity a primary focus for the district, and school board members led efforts to define equity and then to make plans to provide equitable access for students.
After the protests this summer, Joel recommitted to those efforts and spelled out several steps the district planned to take. Some of those steps: supporting the needs of historically underserved students, addressing disproportionate representation of minority students in gifted and advanced-placement classes, addressing disproportionality in school discipline and hiring a diverse staff.
Price, Powell and Ferguson are creating “equity modules” — training that will be carried out at schools, work Joel said will be hard and take time.
“We can’t address disproportionality until we understand what creates it,” he said.
Price, he said, brings “vast experience” to the work.
She began her career at LPS as a fourth grade teacher at Humann Elementary in 1990, then moved to Campbell. She later became associate principal of North Star when it opened in 2002. She became the school’s principal in 2011 and moved to the district’s human resources department in 2018.
She earned a bachelor of science degree, educational specialist certificate in education administration and doctorate from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Her doctoral thesis was a study on understanding the experiences of successful African American females in high school.
Photos: Best staff photos from August
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!