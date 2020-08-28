Former North Star principal named LPS's director of equity

The only salary changes as a result of the expanded exec team, is for Price, who became a director and will make $153,334, a $10,000 raise from her current job as supervisor of secondary personnel services, where she recruits and hires middle school and high school teachers.

Powell and Price will work closely together, and Joel said he’s also asked Pete Ferguson, the district’s youth development team coordinator, to help.

"All you can do in an environment like this is to ask busy people to take on more assignments and that’s essentially what we’re doing,” he said.

Powell is working with the Great Lakes Equity Center, a federally funded equity-assistance organization that is doing an “equity audit” on the district, Joel said. He also works directly with families and students and heads up a cultural proficiency crisis team that works on issues that arise.

Price will focus on recruiting a more diverse staff and will be a liaison with schools, for which she is particularly well-suited as former principal of North Star High School, he said. She understands what’s happening in schools, as well as the responsibilities of district administrators.