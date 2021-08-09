Former governor scolds UNL's Green over opposition to critical race theory resolution

Former Nebraska Gov. Kay Orr criticized University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green on Monday for a letter penned by six faculty members opposing an anti-critical race theory resolution.

The statement opposing a resolution by Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus seeking to stop "any imposition of critical race theory" in NU's curriculum was published on UNL's website Aug. 2.

Orr said she had issues with the content of the 3,000-word document, but pointed to a passage outlining concerns about the unintended consequences of opposition to critical race theory as "particularly disturbing."

In the statement, the six co-chairs of UNL's Journey to Anti-Racism and Racial Equity, a committee formed by Green last year, said opponents of critical race theory emboldened "white supremacist groups like the KKK" and resulted in death threats to those who defend the use of the academic framework.

The opposition "may have unwittingly invited those undemocratic and hateful actions into the lives of members of the UNL community, based on misinformation, distortions, and fallacies," the authors wrote.