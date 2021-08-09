Former governor scolds UNL's Green over opposition to critical race theory resolution

Former Nebraska Gov. Kay Orr criticized University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green on Monday for a letter penned by six faculty members opposing an anti-critical race theory resolution.
The statement opposing a resolution by Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus seeking to stop "any imposition of critical race theory" in NU's curriculum was published on UNL's website Aug. 2.
Orr said she had issues with the content of the 3,000-word document, but pointed to a passage outlining concerns about the unintended consequences of opposition to critical race theory as "particularly disturbing."
In the statement, the six co-chairs of UNL's Journey to Anti-Racism and Racial Equity, a committee formed by Green last year, said opponents of critical race theory emboldened "white supremacist groups like the KKK" and resulted in death threats to those who defend the use of the academic framework.
The opposition "may have unwittingly invited those undemocratic and hateful actions into the lives of members of the UNL community, based on misinformation, distortions, and fallacies," the authors wrote.
Although Green's signature did not appear at the end of the statement, Orr, who has backed Pillen in the 2022 gubernatorial race, told the UNL chancellor the language was "inflammatory and beneath the dignity of your office."
"Never in my time in Nebraska has the Office of the Chancellor been wielded as a weapon against duly elected leaders," Orr wrote. "The university would do you well to remember that as a tax-supported institution, they are responsible to reflect the virtues that are embodied in the minds and hearts of Nebraska citizens."
UNL spokeswoman Deb Fiddelke said Green took no part in writing the statement, which was drafted by "six very well-respected members of the UNL" community, but read it before it published.
"The co-leaders spoke in their own voice," Fiddelke said.
Green has joined with other administrators, including NU President Ted Carter, in opposing Pillen's resolution, however.
In a July 21 letter, the top leaders across the university system reiterated a commitment to academic freedom and said they had "significant concerns about the resolution and how it would be interpreted" by faculty and staff.
Critical race theory is a framework to examine systemic inequities stemming from racial discrimination and has typically been taught at law schools and at the graduate level.
Orr also sent the email to other NU administrators, the Board of Regents and staff members of Nebraska's congressional delegation.
Pillen's resolution, which has drawn support from Gov. Pete Ricketts and sharp criticism from students, will go before regents Friday.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS