Former bus driver claims Lincoln Public Schools fired her because she was pregnant

A former bus driver at Lincoln Public Schools who was fired in May 2021 claims she was discriminated against for being pregnant, according to a lawsuit filed last week.
In the Oct. 3 filing in Lancaster County District Court, Zedaya Figueroa said she was denied accommodations, put on leave and later fired because of her pregnancy.
Figueroa, who joined LPS as a bus paraeducator in 2017 and later became a driver, informed her supervisor in August 2020 that she was pregnant.
She passed a required physical and was asked to take an additional screening to test physical skills. Figueroa said her medical provider recommended she not complete certain portions of the evaluation, including lifting heavy objects, because of her pregnancy and previous miscarriages.
On the screening form, Figueroa's medical provider said "in an emergency situation ... Zedaya would perform these necessary maneuvers."
In response, Figueroa claims her supervisor told her she "was a liability for LPS and that she must immediately take an unpaid leave of absence," according to the suit.
Figueroa subsequently requested accommodations, including possibly performing other work for the district's transportation department or having a paraeducator ride her bus.
All the requests were denied, Figueroa said.
When she asked if there were other positions available, the district told her there were no open positions at LPS, "which was a false statement," the lawsuit reads.
That same August, Figueroa was put on unpaid leave, and the following May, LPS terminated her employment, according to the suit.
Attorney Kathleen Neary said the district's actions are in violation of state and federal law and cost her client wages and job-related benefits and caused "significant emotional distress."
Figueroa is asking LPS to pay all back wages as well as compensatory damages for pain, suffering, inconvenience and humiliation and attorney's fees. She is also requesting the district either hire her back or award front pay.
An LPS spokesperson said the district cannot comment on pending litigation.
