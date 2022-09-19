Former Black UNL student senators reflect on tumultuous chapter in student government

When Batool Ibrahim, Aiah Nour and Meyri Ibrahim got involved in the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska, they knew that their presence as Black senators would come with challenges.

It’s a reality that most Black students at predominantly white institutions understand early on, says Meyri Ibrahim.

For Nour, her involvement in ASUN began after much encouragement from her best friend, Batool Ibrahim. Meyri Ibrahim and Batool Ibrahim are not related.

During her first year in student government, Nour served as chief of employment under then-president Roni Miller. With help from the executive team and the rest of ASUN, Nour says she was proud of how much they accomplished in her first year.

But the accomplishments, while sweet, were often difficult to celebrate when the university — along with the rest of the country — was dealing with racial tensions in the wake of George Floyd's murder at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

After the summer of 2020, the university made efforts to address the concerns Black students had, including announcing the "journey for anti-racism and racial equity."

That effort aims to enhance all students' experiences, emphasize inclusivity, increase the university’s reflection and provide learning experiences about inclusivity to faculty, staff and students.

But while the university made efforts to help Black students feel welcome, there were some on campus who expressed their disagreement with the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Aug. 27, 2020, four members of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity at UNL stole Black Lives Matter signs from a faculty member’s house.

Nour says that this incident, one that many Black students viewed as a hate crime, set off a traumatic semester for her.

After the faculty member made a formal complaint, an investigation into the incident began, prompting several meetings with the Interfraternity Council and UNL administration, which Batool Ibrahim and Nour sat in on.

According to an email shared with the Journal Star by Alpha Gamma Rho Alumni Board President Tanner Nelson “the chapter learned more about diverse backgrounds through Zoom discussions with university representatives, conversations with community members and training experiences.”

The university declined to comment on the investigation and any punishments handed down.

While the university had made multiple statements and commitments to stand by its Black students, Nour believes the incident was not properly handled.

“I don’t want to believe that anybody in the administration was malicious or racist,” Nour said. “But ... it doesn’t happen that way. It happens through acts of neglect and that was the first time I didn’t feel safe on this campus.”

Nour said she thinks there should’ve been clear communication by the administration to all students — not just those involved with Greek life — about the incident.

Being one of the few Black students in the meetings made for an emotionally exhausting year, Nour said. She and Batool Ibrahim felt as if their input wasn’t taken into consideration.

“It wasn’t even just so much about the yard signs anymore,” Nour says. “It was simply the reactions and the way the university was so OK with just throwing out all of their, 'We’re committed to anti-racism on campus' sentiments by doing the complete opposite of what Black students need on this campus.”

Despite that incident, Nour and Batool Ibrahim, they felt as if they could still count on ASUN as a safe space.

And it was — until it wasn’t.

During the 2020-21 academic year, Nour and other Black senators felt supported in every bill they presented and every decision they made.

But the dynamic of ASUN quickly changed when Batool Ibrahim was elected in April 2021 as student body president and student regent — a position that had never before been held by a Black student.

Shortly into her presidency, Nour says some senators began questioning Ibrahim.

“I was reminded daily that I did not belong in this space,” Ibrahim said. “I was disrespected and humiliated, from colleagues wanting to touch my weave to others telling me I was not fit to be the president.”

That caused a shift within ASUN, she said.

Meyri Ibrahim said ASUN was less efficient than it had been the previous year under Miller.

“With Batool, there was a lot of questioning being done about her decisions, like why she had appointed so many Black senators to higher positions,” Meyri Ibrahim said. “I think UNL was ready for its first Black student body president, but I don’t think ASUN and certain individuals in it were ready.”

But despite a year of what some Black senators described as “a toxic space to be in,” Meyri Ibrahim decided she wanted to continue Batool Ibrahim’s efforts and ran for office.

However, before votes could even be cast, she began experiencing some of the same adversity Batool had during her presidency.

Being labeled as “loud and opinionated” wasn’t something new for Meyri Ibrahim, but it was disappointing hearing it from her colleagues, she says.

While she did not win the election, her biggest concern was the lack of diversity in the senate that was elected for the 2022-23 academic year. Meyri Ibrahim and other former Black senators worry about whether their efforts on behalf of Black students will continue this year with less diversity in the current senate.

Black senators Betty Dessie and Michael Sanders opted not to come back this year after the tumultuous previous year.

Nakanda Kairigi is the only current Black senator and that has Dessie concerned.

“It’s hard to implement projects when you don’t know what issues are affecting different students," Dessie said. "So that’s what I fear with the lack of diversity in this senate, that it won’t accurately represent its stakeholders — the students."