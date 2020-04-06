Food bank distribution sites set up in lieu of school pantries, backpack programs

The Food Bank of Lincoln has temporarily halted the school-based backpack programs and food pantries, but families can pick up pre-packaged bags of food at various locations this week:
Monday: 3 p.m.-3:45 p.m., Irving Middle School, 2745 S. 22nd St.
Tuesday: noon-1 p.m., F Street Community Center, 1225 F St.; 2:50-3:30 p.m., Clinton Elementary School, 1520 N. 29th St.; 3-3:30 p.m., Arnold Elementary School, 5000 Mike Scholl St.
Wednesday: 3-3:35 p.m., Culler Middle School, 5201 Vine St.
Thursday: 10-11 a.m., Fourth Presbyterian Church, 5200 Francis St.; 3-3:30 p.m., Goodrich Middle School, 4600 Lewis Ave.
Friday: 3-4:15 p.m., Pershing Elementary School, 6420 Judson St.
Lincoln Public Schools also distributes meals weekly on Mondays from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 12 locations. For more information, go to the the LPS food distribution site.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.