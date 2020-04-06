You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Food bank distribution sites set up in lieu of school pantries, backpack programs
View Comments

Food bank distribution sites set up in lieu of school pantries, backpack programs

Food Bank of Lincoln, 3.16

Hudl volunteers Kendra Mullins (left) and Alex Mabry work to pack bags with food on March 16 at the Food Bank of Lincoln.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star file photo

The Food Bank of Lincoln has temporarily halted the school-based backpack programs and food pantries, but families can pick up pre-packaged bags of food at various locations this week:

Monday: 3 p.m.-3:45 p.m., Irving Middle School, 2745 S. 22nd St.

Tuesday: noon-1 p.m., F Street Community Center, 1225 F St.; 2:50-3:30 p.m., Clinton Elementary School, 1520 N. 29th St.; 3-3:30 p.m., Arnold Elementary School, 5000 Mike Scholl St.

Wednesday: 3-3:35 p.m., Culler Middle School, 5201 Vine St.

Thursday: 10-11 a.m., Fourth Presbyterian Church, 5200 Francis St.; 3-3:30 p.m., Goodrich Middle School, 4600 Lewis Ave.

Friday: 3-4:15 p.m., Pershing Elementary School, 6420 Judson St.

Lincoln Public Schools also distributes meals weekly on Mondays from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 12 locations. For more information, go to the the LPS food distribution site. 

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News