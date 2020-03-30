You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Food Bank arranges pickup sites for families instead of backpacks, school food pantries
View Comments
editor's pick

Food Bank arranges pickup sites for families instead of backpacks, school food pantries

Food Bank of Lincoln

Hudl volunteers Nick Sullivan (from left), Kendra Mullins and Kana Leia Veney fill bags with food on Monday at the Food Bank of Lincoln. 

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

The Food Bank of Lincoln has temporarily halted the school-based backpack programs and food pantries, but families can pick up pre-packaged bags of food at various locations this week:

Tuesday: Noon-1 p.m., F Street Rec Center, 1225 F St.; 1-1:45 p.m., Elliott Elementary, 225 S. 25th St.; 3-3:45 p.m., Saratoga Elementary, 2215 S. 13th St.

Wednesday: 2:30-3:20 p.m., Lefler Middle School, 1100 S. 48th St.

Thursday: 10-11 a.m., The Bay, 2005 Y St.; 2:45-3:10 p.m., Schoo Middle School, 700 Penrose Dr.; 3- 4 p.m., Oak Lake Church, 3300 N. First St.

Friday: 2:45-3:30 p.m., Pound Middle School, 4740 S. 45th St.; 3-4 p.m., McPhee Elementary, 820 Goodhue Blvd.

Saturday: 10-11:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St.

Lincoln Public Schools will continue to distrubute a week's worth of grab-and-go meals on Mondays from 11-12:30 p.m. at 12 locations.

Masonic lodge pays off school debt for families at three schools in Lincoln
Education roundup: Changes to lunch distribution, AP and IB courses and more

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News